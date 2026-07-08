Veteran actor Kanwaljit Singh has opened up about the controversy surrounding Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj, admitting he was taken aback by the hurdles the film faced both before and after its release. The actor, who plays DGP Bitta in the film, questioned why audiences were kept from watching it and revealed that his performance drew praise from veterans Naseeruddin Shah and Shashi Ranjan.

Kanwaljit Singh questions Satluj OTT removal; says, “No one retaliates after so long”

A long battle finally pays off

Reflecting on the film’s prolonged struggle, Kanwaljit praised director Honey Trehan and producers Honey and Ronnie for refusing to compromise despite years of pressure.

“I was shocked because it was like that for 2.5-3 years, the case went on and I really admire my director and the producer, Honey and Ronnie, that they stuck to their guns and they never succumbed to the pressure,” Singh told ANI.

Questioning the fears around the film’s release, the actor said enough time had passed for people to talk instead of worrying about backlash. “Eventually, they said that you should release it. What are you afraid of? What backlash will there be? Time heals a lot of wounds, and after that all that is left to do is talk. You can talk and sort out something. No one retaliates like this after so long.” In Satluj, Kanwaljit essays the role of DGP Bitta, a character inspired by former Punjab Director General of Police KPS Gill.

Naseeruddin Shah’s call left him surprised

Kanwaljit also shared that his portrayal in the film received heartfelt appreciation from Shashi Ranjan and Naseeruddin Shah, calling it deeply meaningful. “I was quite surprised to receive his (Ranjan) call. After that, I even got a call from Naseer (Naseeruddin Shah). He started speaking in Punjabi, which he speaks rather poorly. I believe he is the God of acting and hence anything coming from him has a lot of impact,” he said.

Directed by Honey Trehan, Satluj draws from the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who exposed alleged illegal cremations and extrajudicial killings in Punjab during the militancy period of the 1980s and 1990s. The film began streaming on ZEE5 in India on July 3 after a prolonged battle over certification, but was removed within 48 hours.

Also Read: Kanwaljit Singh dismisses ‘toxic feminism’ allegations against Mrs; says, “Hum sirf aayna dikha rahe hain”

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