The actor reflects on the lasting popularity of his Mirzapur character as excitement builds for the franchise’s big-screen debut this September.

Abhishek Banerjee says fans still call him ‘Mirzapur Compounder’ ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie release; says, “That’s exactly the kind of connection I want to build”

The recently released teaser of Mirzapur: The Movie has heightened anticipation for the franchise's transition from streaming to the big screen. As fans await the theatrical expansion of one of India's most popular web series, actor Abhishek Banerjee has opened up about the enduring popularity of his character, Compounder Subodh, and the bond it has helped him build with audiences.

Abhishek Banerjee says fans still call him ‘Mirzapur Compounder’ ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie release; says, “That’s exactly the kind of connection I want to build”

Over the years, Mirzapur has introduced several memorable characters, with Compounder Subodh emerging as one of the fan favourites. Ahead of the film's release, Abhishek recalled a recent incident where he was recognised not by his name, but by his on-screen character, something he considers a rewarding aspect of being an actor.

Sharing the experience, Abhishek said, "Yes, Jana and Hathoda Tyagi. I think I’m still known more by these characters than by my own name. And I’m genuinely happy about that.When your characters do well, people form that kind of bond with them. Just like now I was walking in and thee security guard stopped me and said, ‘Arre, Mirzapur compounder!’ That’s how he remembered me. That’s exactly the kind of connection I want to build with my audience."

The actor also reflected on his career and his approach towards acting, emphasising that he hopes audiences continue to remember him for the characters he portrays rather than his personal identity. “It’s a long journey ahead, this is just the beginning. For me, it’s important that people know me for my work and my acting, not for who I am outside of it. And I’m really grateful for the kind of work that’s coming my way”, he added.

Mirzapur: The Movie marks a significant milestone for the franchise as it becomes one of the first major Indian streaming properties to receive a theatrical adaptation. Building on the events and characters introduced in the web series, the film is expected to expand the world of Mirzapur with a larger cinematic scale.

The film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Abhishek Banerjee, alongside Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, and Sonal S. Chauhan.

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, with Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani serving as co-producers. Scheduled for a theatrical release on September 4, 2026, the film will be released in both Hindi and Telugu.

Also Read: Abhishek Banerjee recalls Imtiaz Ali’s advice for side heroes: “Don’t try to become a hero”

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