On July 21, 2026, Prime Video announced that its Original movie Phoolan has been selected for a Special Presentation at the 51st edition of the Toronto International Film Festival (Toronto International Film Festival ), which will run from September 10 to 20, 2026. The film will be showcased at the festival on September 16 at 6 PM ET, at the Princess of Wales Theatre. Inspired by the book I, Phoolan - The Autobiography of India’s Bandit Queen, by Phoolan Devi, the film tells the story of a defining chapter in her life, whereby thousands of men trap her in a village in an attempt to kill her. The Hindi action drama is written and directed by the critically acclaimed director, Richie Mehta and produced by Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, Kanwal Kohli, and Richie Mehta. Sneha Kumari essays the titular role and is ably supported by Anurag Thakur, Vikram Pratap Singh, Aakash Dahiya, Prateek Pachori, and Dev Dutt Budholiya, each delivering compelling performances in pivotal roles.

Prime Video’s Phoolan selected for Special Presentation at Toronto International Film Festival 2026

Set in the heartland of India, Phoolan tells the story of an impoverished 17-year-old girl who became one of the most famous outlaws in Indian history and the target of 2,000 heavily armed men sent to kill her. The film captures a brutal 48-hour siege that defies the conventions of action cinema.

The Toronto International Film Festival is known for presenting international cinema and bringing together films and filmmakers from across the world.

Also Read: India’s Bandit Queen Phoolan Devi’s biopic rights acquired by Namah Pictures

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