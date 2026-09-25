Bhuvan Arora’s Waiting Hai recently started streaming to a positive response. He will next be seen soon in the Season 2 of Dupahiya, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video from October 1. His biggest claim to fame was the 2023 web show Farzi, which also starred Shahid Kapoor.

EXCLUSIVE: “My relation with Shahid Kapoor has grown further with Farzi Season 2,” shares Bhuvan Arora; actor also reveals status of the new season

In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Bhuvan looked at the importance of that project in his career saying, “Farzi has the biggest importance in my filmography. Before that, I had done around 12-15 projects. But I got a lot of love from the audience from Farzi and now with Waiting Hai. Both these shows are very special for me along with the film Amaran. These projects have been very encouraging and motivating for me. But Farzi was the first show that put me onto the limelight. People noticed me on a major scale.”

Bhuvan’s on screen chemistry with Shahid Kapoor was one of the highlights of Farzi. Speaking about his off-screen bond with the star, he said, “Our bond has become better in Season 2, on a personal level. During Season 1, we newly started knowing each other. But once you spend time together, the relationship matures with the person. This has happened with us too. I feel our relation has grown further in the second season. Shahid bhai ke saath mazaa aata hai.”

The second season of Farzi has been in the making since quite some time. When asked about the release plan, Bhuvan calmly said, “Yaar, this is not in our hands. We knead the dough but we don’t know when the cooked roti will arrive on the plate (laughs). The last leg will be finished in the coming days. I hope somewhere next year it should come. Definitely not this year.”

Directed by Raj and DK, Farzi also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Zakir Hussain among others.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor gets straight back to work after Italy holiday, resumes Farzi 2 shoot in Mumbai

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