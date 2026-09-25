Kareena Kapoor Khan returns with What Women Want Season 6; announces new season with glamorous pictures

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to return with the sixth season of her popular chat show What Women Want. The show, which began as a women-centric platform exploring conversations around relationships, work, lifestyle, fashion and the changing perspectives around women, has over the years featured candid conversations with celebrities, friends and family.

Kareena Kapoor Khan returns with What Women Want Season 6; announces new season with glamorous pictures

Kareena announced the new season on Instagram with a series of glamorous pictures, looking effortlessly chic in an all-black ensemble. She wore a fitted black shirt featuring gold buttons, paired with matching trousers and a statement belt with a gold buckle. Keeping her beauty look understated yet glamorous, she opted for softly tousled, voluminous hair, defined eyes and a glossy nude lip.

The actress teased the return of the show with the caption, “Bigger couch, bolder chats, same big question. What Women Want, Season 6 coming soon...”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Over its previous seasons, What Women Want has seen Kareena get candid with a diverse mix of guests, from Bollywood stars and filmmakers to entrepreneurs and personalities from different walks of life. Season 5, for instance, featured conversations with the likes of Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shreya Ghoshal, Bhuvan Bam and Ranveer Brar.

With Kareena returning to the couch for Season 6, her latest announcement has already set expectations for another round of candid conversations, fun banter and, as she puts it, “bolder chats.”

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