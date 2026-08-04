Richa Chadha credits her love for history for inspiring Musafiri, a series on India’s heritage: “I hope the series encourages people to look at our heritage with fresh eyes”

Richa Chadha is all set to present a new take on Indian non-fiction storytelling with her upcoming series Musafiri, produced under her banner, Pushing Buttons Studios. Drawing inspiration from her academic background in History and her enduring fascination with India's culture and heritage, the actor-producer aims to create a series that explores the country's historical richness through engaging narratives and visually captivating storytelling.

Richa Chadha credits her love for history for inspiring Musafiri, a series on India’s heritage: “I hope the series encourages people to look at our heritage with fresh eyes”

For Richa, history has always been more than just a record of events. Her years of studying the subject, along with extensive reading and travelling, have significantly influenced the concept behind Musafiri. Instead of focusing only on historical dates or monuments, the series intends to delve into the people, traditions, forgotten tales, and cultural legacies that have shaped India's identity over the centuries.

The series will travel across several historically significant destinations in the country, combining cinematic visuals with authentic local voices and immersive storytelling. Through this approach, Musafiri hopes to offer viewers a fresh perspective on India's heritage while highlighting stories and places that often remain outside mainstream conversations. The show also seeks to celebrate the country's cultural diversity and inspire audiences to reconnect with its rich historical legacy.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the project, Richa Chadha said, "History was one of my favourite subjects growing up because it always felt like a way of understanding people, societies, and how we arrived at where we are today. Over the years, that curiosity only grew stronger through travel, conversations, and reading. Musafiri comes from that personal interest. I wanted to create something that doesn't just showcase beautiful monuments or landscapes, but also the stories, memories, and communities that give these places meaning. India has an incredible cultural wealth, and there are so many narratives that deserve to be discovered beyond textbooks. I hope the series encourages people to look at our heritage with fresh eyes and inspires them to explore the country with greater curiosity and appreciation. If audiences finish an episode wanting to know more about a place or its history, I think we would have achieved what we set out to do."

With Musafiri, Pushing Buttons Studios continues to strengthen its lineup of content centred on meaningful storytelling. The upcoming non-fiction series is designed to blend cultural exploration with visually engaging narratives, offering audiences an immersive experience that celebrates India's heritage while uncovering stories that deserve wider recognition.

Also Read : Richa Chadha announces YouTube travel series Musafiri, set to premiere in August

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