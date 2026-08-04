Nikhita Gandhi on performing at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2026, “There’s something magical about taking your music across borders”

Singer Nikhita Gandhi will perform live at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2026, with music forming part of the festival’s line-up alongside its films and cultural events. The performance will bring her repertoire of Bollywood and independent music to audiences in Australia.

Nikhita Gandhi on performing at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2026, “There’s something magical about taking your music across borders”

Gandhi has built a body of work spanning Bollywood, independent music and regional film industries including Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada and Malayalam. Her songs include ‘Raabta’, ‘Ullu Ka Pattha’, ‘Qaafirana’, ‘Burj Khalifa’, ‘Naach Meri Rani’ and ‘Jugnu’, the last recorded with Badshah. She has also collaborated with composers including A.R. Rahman, Pritam, Amit Trivedi, Vishal-Shekhar and Anirudh Ravichander.

Live music has featured as part of the IFFM experience in previous editions, alongside its films, premieres and conversations.

Speaking about performing at IFFM 2026, Nikhita Gandhi said, “I’m genuinely excited to be performing at IFFM this year. There’s something magical about taking your music across borders and seeing people connect with songs that have been such a big part of our films and our lives. I’ve always believed that a live concert is a shared experience, it’s not just about the artist on stage, it’s about everyone in the room singing, smiling and celebrating together. I’ve heard incredible things about the love and energy that audiences in Melbourne bring to IFFM, and I can’t wait to experience it for myself. It’s going to be wonderful to share an evening of music with everyone there.”

IFFM 2026 will bring together films, premieres, conversations, cultural events and live performances as part of its programme in Melbourne, with Gandhi’s set forming part of the festival’s music offering this year.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Nikhita Gandhi recalls how Sanju’s ‘Mujhe Chaand Pe Le Chalo’ transformed after its scintillating visuals: “It fits so beautifully…A lot of A R Rahman’s music makes a lot of sense when you see the visuals”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.