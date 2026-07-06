The newlyweds celebrate with family and close friends as unseen moments from their private wedding continue to surface online.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt continue to make headlines after tying the knot in an intimate registered wedding ceremony. A day after a photo from their private wedding surfaced on social media, a heartwarming video of the couple sharing their first dance has now gone viral, giving fans another glimpse into the celebrations.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt first dance video from intimate wedding goes viral; Irfan Pathan shares heartfelt wishes

The low-key ceremony was attended by Aamir Khan’s close family members, including his son Junaid Khan and daughter Ira Khan, along with several friends from the film industry. Many members of the team behind his acclaimed debut production Lagaan were also present to celebrate the special occasion. Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, who directed the Oscar-nominated film, attended the wedding, while former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan was among the guests who shared memorable moments from the event on social media.

Taking to his social media handle, Irfan Pathan posted a video of Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt enjoying their first dance as husband and wife. The video also captures guests joining the couple on the dance floor, making the celebration even more joyous. Sharing his wishes, Irfan wrote, “Dear Amir Bhai & Gauri, Heartiest congratulations on your wedding! Wishing you both a lifetime of love, happiness, laughter, and togetherness. May Allah bless your beautiful journey with endless joy and countless blessings. So happy for you both, congratulations once again!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Irfan Pathan (@irfanpathan_official)



Apart from Irfan’s post, several photographs from the wedding shared by other guests, including Ashutosh Gowariker, have also been circulating across social media, offering fans a closer look at the intimate celebration.

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Interestingly, reports about Aamir Khan’s wedding had begun doing the rounds last month. The actor had introduced Gauri Spratt to the media during his 60th birthday celebrations a couple of years ago. At the time, however, Aamir had maintained that he had no immediate plans to get married. Despite that, he had spoken warmly about their relationship, describing Gauri as his life partner in every sense.

With the wedding now officially solemnised, unseen moments from the ceremony continue to delight fans, with the couple’s first dance video emerging as one of the most talked-about highlights from the celebrations.

Also Read: Inside Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt’s wedding: FIRST photo shows actor signing marriage registry

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