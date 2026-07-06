Boman Irani had an insightful discussion at the Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit and Awards 2026, where he celebrated his 25-year journey as a film actor. His debut film, Everybody Says I'm Fine, released in 2001, and he became a household name two years later with his role of Dr Asthana in Munna Bhai MBBS (2003). He has been a part of many memorable films and in this discussion, he revealed that he could have been a part of one more cult flick.

Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit and Awards 2026: Boman Irani REVEALS he was offered Annu Kapoor’s role in Vicky Donor; admits, “I do REGRET not doing it”

Boman Irani was asked, “What, according to you, had the perfect screenplay?” He replied, “When it comes to Hindi films, I feel Deewaar (1975) has (the most perfect screenplay).” The crowd consisted of college students and Boman asked them, “How many of you have seen Deewaar? The one with the dialogue ‘Mere paas nahin hai’?” None of them raised their hands. A shocked Boman playfully raised his voice and sternly asked them, “Nahin dekhi Deewaar?”

Boman Irani continued, “As far as Hollywood is concerned, it would be One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest (1975). A lot of people feel Chinatown (1974) had the perfect screenplay. It probably is. But One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest, set in a mental hospital, takes you on a ride that I cannot explain. These are the films I talk about very often when we teach about screenwriting.”

Last month saw the release of the much-loved web series, Made In India: A Titan Story. Jim Sarbh played the lead role of Xerxes Desai. The host remarked that according to many people, Boman Irani would have been an apt choice for the role as well. Boman smiled and even blushed and simply said, “No!”

He was then asked, “Have you ever watched a performance and felt that you could have played that role?” Boman replied, “I never ever think that way. However, the only role for which I didn’t have dates for was Vicky Donor (2012). I was given the role that was played by Annu Kapoor. I didn’t have dates and I told them, ‘Please go ahead (and find another actor)’. They gave the role to Annu Kapoor.”

Boman Irani confessed, “When I think of it, I do regret not doing it. He did such a fantastic job. Matter over!”

Also Read: Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit and Awards 2026: Boman Irani reveals he initially REJECTED Khosla Ka Ghosla; admits he ‘sponged off’ an actor who lost the role to him: “He confronted me, ‘How would you feel if a Punjabi played a Parsi?'”

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