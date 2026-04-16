Aamir Khan's last full-fledged commercial film as a lead hero was Laal Singh Chaddha in 2022, followed by Sitaare Zameen Par in 2025, which was a smaller release than his past blockbusters. Since then, has been a lot of talk about what the actor will do next. But one thing was clear: he was looking for a biopic. At some point, he had shown interest in music tycoon Gulshar Kumar's biopic, and there was a lot of talk around Khan doing Dadasaheb Phalke's biopic. But now looks like he has got what he was looking for.

Aamir Khan’s next! Superstar to do Ashneer Grover biopic directed & produced by Rahul Mody?

According to our sources, Aamir has given a go ahead to doing Ashneer Grover biopic. The story of BharatPe's founder and his role in the world of startups has impressed the Bollywood superstar. The source told BH, "Aamir has read it and loved it; he is doing this film. It's in the pre-production stage. It's also very relatable as Ashneer is an extremely popular figure with today's audience."

Ashneer's story is already in the form of a book titled. 'Doglapan: The Hard Truth about Life and Start-Ups'. The Shark Tank India judge himself had said on the social media platform X that the movie is in the works.

‘Doglapan’ - the autobiography continues to deliver strong numbers even after 15 months. While I have even more intense stories (stranger than fiction) for Doglapan 2.0, we are busy working on the MOVIE for now. Stay tuned ! Doglapan : Ashneer Grover’s Autobiography

#1 :… pic.twitter.com/CbCTTJNqj8 — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) February 22, 2024

He was also asked in various interviews who he would like to see in his biopic on the big screen, to which he had said the first thought is to get the Khans or Akshay Kumar, but he is not biased to the actors, as he truly believes the story is the hero, so any actor who can do justice to it.

Here is more news: according to our source, Rahul Mody, writer of Pyaar Ka Punchnama (1 & 2), Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, will be directing and producing this film.

Who is Ashneer Grover?

Ashneer Grover is best known as the co-founder and former managing director of BharatPe, a startup and a popular digital payments platform. He shot to mainstream fame as a sharp, no-nonsense investor on the TV show Shark Tank India, where his blunt comments always made it to the viral reels. His mix of entrepreneurial success, outspoken personality, and business controversy is what continues to keep him widely discussed and in the limelight.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan tries a BOLD new release strategy – opens Ek Din’s advance bookings 39 days before release; Raipur delivers the BIGGEST surprise

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