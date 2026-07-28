Actor Rekha will attend the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2026 as its guest of honour. She will also be present for a special screening of Umrao Jaan, directed by Muzaffar Ali, and will be honoured with the Excellence in Cinema Award at the festival.

Rekha to receive Excellence in Cinema Award at IFFM 2026, veteran actress to hoist Indian flag on August 15

The Excellence in Cinema Award recognises Rekha’s contribution to Indian cinema spanning over five decades.

Speaking on the recognition, Rekha said, “Umrao Jaan has never left me. She lives in my memories, in my silences, and in the hearts of those who have embraced her with a lot of love over the years. To revisit that journey and see the film being celebrated on a global stage is both humbling and moving.”

She added, “Cinema has been my life’s greatest blessing, and to be honoured with the Excellence in Cinema Award at IFFM 2026 is special. I accept this honour with immense gratitude, not only as a recognition of my own journey, but also as a tribute to the filmmakers, writers, musicians and countless collaborators who have enriched my life and shaped my work.”

As part of the festival’s Independence Day tradition, Rekha will hoist the Indian national flag in Melbourne on August 15, marking India’s 79th Independence Day alongside members of the Indian diaspora, Australian dignitaries, filmmakers, artists and cinema lovers.

The festival’s annual flag-hoisting ceremony has previously been led by the late Rishi Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Shabana Azmi, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ram Charan and filmmaker Karan Johar.

Mitu Bhowmick Lange, Founder and Festival Director of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, said, “There are very few artists whose presence transcends cinema and becomes part of a nation’s cultural consciousness. Rekha ji is one such timeless icon. Her extraordinary body of work, her grace, and the unparalleled legacy she has built over decades have inspired audiences not only in India but across the world. It is an immense privilege for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne to welcome her as our guest of honour this year.”

She added, “Having Rekha ji hoist the Indian National Flag on India’s Independence Day is a moment of immense pride for all of us. Our annual flag-hoisting ceremony has become one of the most meaningful traditions of the festival, bringing together the Indian community in Australia to celebrate our shared heritage and values. Over the years, some of the greatest names in Indian cinema have led this ceremony, and Rekha ji’s presence adds another unforgettable chapter to that legacy.”

She continued, “It is equally fitting that we honour her with the Excellence in Cinema Award. Her contribution to Indian cinema is immeasurable, and her influence continues to inspire actors, filmmakers, and audiences across generations. We look forward to celebrating her remarkable journey and creating memories that will remain with the festival and our audiences for years to come.”

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne will take place from August 13 to August 23, and features some of the leading voices from the Indian film industry.

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