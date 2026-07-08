Orry gave fans an exclusive peek inside Anshula Kapoor's wedding celebrations, sharing a series of candid moments with some of Bollywood's biggest names. While every picture reflected the grandeur of the festivities, two moments instantly caught everyone's attention—his playful pose with Alia Bhatt and his heartwarming embrace with the evergreen Rekha.

Orry shares INSIDE moments from Anshula Kapoor’s wedding reception featuring Alia Bhatt, Rekha

Posing alongside Alia Bhatt, Orry matched her playful energy as the duo struck a dramatic, almost editorial pose for the camera. Alia kept it effortlessly stylish in a printed ethnic ensemble, while Orry's signature expressions and styling added his unmistakable flair, making the photo one of the standout moments from the celebration.

Equally memorable was Orry's reunion with Rekha. The veteran actress was seen warmly hugging him, both flashing bright smiles for the camera. The affectionate embrace beautifully reflected the comfort and fondness the two share, with the candid moment quickly becoming one of the most heartwarming glimpses from the wedding festivities.

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Beyond these viral snapshots, Orry's wedding diary offered followers an insider's view of Anshula Kapoor's big day, filled with celebrity reunions, candid interactions, and unforgettable moments. As always, Orry ensured fans didn't miss out on the glamour, warmth, and fun unfolding behind the scenes.

Also Read: Anshula Kapoor shares emotional wedding video with Rohan Thakkar; Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi, Khushi and the Kapoor family steal hearts

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