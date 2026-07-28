Adil Hussain says his nieces are stranded in flood-hit Sivasagar and urges authorities to develop a long-term solution to Assam's recurring flood crisis.

Actor Adil Hussain has spoken about the devastating floods in Assam, expressing deep concern over the recurring crisis that continues to affect thousands across the state. Born and raised in Assam, the actor said this year's floods have left him feeling frustrated and helpless, especially as members of his own family are among those impacted.

Adil Hussain says his nieces are stranded in flood-hit Assam: “I feel frustrated, angry and depressed”

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Adil reflected on witnessing floods throughout his childhood and questioned why a long-term solution has still not been found.

“I've been witnessing devastating floods since childhood”

Sharing his thoughts on the current situation, Adil said the floods have become a recurring tragedy for the people of Assam. He said, "I've been witnessing devastating floods every year since childhood and this year it's even more. I feel terribly frustrated, angry, sad and depressed because the floods is a recurring problem and the authorities since the time I grew up in Assam haven't been able to manage the situation."

The actor blamed unchecked development and environmental changes for worsening the crisis. She further added, "Unplanned townships have grown, marshlands have been filled with industries and trees have been cut. There's been no investigation on how to resolve the issue so people in flood affected areas can be taken care of by reducing their misery."

Adil Hussain: “My nieces are stuck in Sivasagar”

Adil also revealed that his sister's daughters and their families are among those affected by the floods in Upper Assam: "My sister's daughters, my nieces and their respective husbands have their houses filled with water in Upper Assam's Sivasagar. I've been trying to find a way to help them and the situation is terrible."

He added that he has been in constant touch with singer Papon, who is also working to assist people affected by the floods.

Calls for a long-term flood management plan

The actor stressed that Assam needs a comprehensive flood management strategy rather than temporary measures: "Indian scientists are sending satellites to the moon and so many countries have tackled the flood situation. Netherlands has reclaimed land from the sea. I cannot understand how government after government cannot find an expert committee, engineers, landscape planners, city planners, to come together and solve the problem."

Adil said he has been using social media to draw attention to the crisis and urged people to come forward and support relief efforts in Assam.

Also Read: Adil Hussain on how OTT success gave him the freedom to choose films: “I’ve created my life in such a way that I can sustain it”

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