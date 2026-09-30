Day 2 of FICCI Frames 2026 began on an entertaining note thanks to Ravi Kishan's presence. He spoke about live sports broadcasting and commentary and he was joined by sports journalist and broadcaster Mayanti Langer, former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, JioStar's Chief Technology Officer and OpenAI India's Head of Marketing, Sheeladitya Mohanty.

Ravi Kishan brings the house down at FICCI Frames 2026; breaks into viral dance; reveals hilarious fan requests during IPL commentary: “Bhaiyya mere gaanv ke upar se bhi ball ko feko na”

The host Vijay Vikram Singh told Ravi Kishan, “I have been told here by people and also by kids that ‘Ravi sir se dance step seekh lijiyega’.” Ravi smiled and replied, “Why not? By the way, my film had released on Netflix aur uski English dubbing inhone itni shaandaar ki thi. Your voice matched my performance very well. Sabko laga ki meri Angrezi itni Britisher jaisi kaise ho gayi? It was all thanks to him!”

During the panel discussion, Ravi Kishan opened up about his energetic Bhojpuri commentary for the Indian Premier League (IPL): “Bhojpuri is considered the cousin sister of Hindi. It is spoken mostly in Bihar and UP and nearly 25 crores in our country understand and speak Bhojpuri. Bringing cricket into the language was a big task for me. There were people like Irfan Pathan who talked about cricket in detail; people have full faith in them. Meanwhile, I am a film artist and parliamentarian. Now, I have to do commentary on cricket.”

He continued, “I sat in the commentary box, remembered Mahadev, and I ended up saying, ‘Gena gayi Ganga paar’! Then I also said ‘Arre ee gayil Gorakhpur ke upar’. And that worked. I used to get messages that ‘Bhaiyya mere gaanv ke upar se bhi ball ko feko na’! So, I used to mention these references. I also ended up mentioning famous chaurahas or some popular samosa shop or panwallah. And it clicked and how! JioStar was very happy!”

Towards the end, he fulfilled his promise and decided to do his viral dance. Before shaking his leg, Ravi Kishan said, “You guys must be aware that Gen Z ne internet pe mujhe kuch alag tarike se pahucha diya hai aur mujhe bhi nahin malum kyun! I guess it's due to my mistakes like ‘Home from work’ and ‘Jaldi the late’.”

Vijay Vikram Singh asked them to repeat his gems. Ravi gladly said, “Money follows my brother. Naam ya daam? I chase naam and it took 34 years. There are no shortcuts.”

Vijay Vikram Singh reminded him, “Aap tab viral the jab virality logon ko pata bhi nahin thi,” referring to his iconic saying, “Zindagi jandwa, fir bhi ghamandwa.” Ravi Kishan laughed and joked, “Oh yeah, main bahut purana viral item hoon!” He looked towards Irrfan Khan and said, “Irrfan bhai, sometimes, I wonder, ‘Main aisa kyun hoon’!” He added, “Uparwaale ne mujhe jis frame se banaya tha, woh frame usne baad mein tod diya. He was like, ‘Ek hi bhej raha hoon main’.”

With no song playing, the audience provided the beat, clapping rhythmically as Ravi Kishan broke into his viral dance moves. Soon, the rest of the panellists and host Vijay Vikram Singh joined him, bringing the entertaining session to a lively close.

Also Read: MEGA EXCLUSIVE: Viral Sensation Ravi Kishan bags solo-lead Hindi film; to star in Mahaveer Jain’s devotional drama

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