John Abraham marks 15 years of Force with emotional tribute to late director Nishikant Kamat: “I only wish he was here to see where this journey has reached”

John Abraham marked 15 years of Force with an emotional note, remembering late filmmaker Nishikant Kamat, who directed the 2011 action thriller. Taking to Instagram on the film’s 15th anniversary, John looked back at the journey and the vision behind the film.

John Abraham marks 15 years of Force with emotional tribute to late director Nishikant Kamat: “I only wish he was here to see where this journey has reached”

Sharing a poster from Force, John wrote, “15 years of FORCE. We set out to make an action film where the emotion hit as hard as the action.” The actor went on to remember Kamat, who passed away in August 2020. “Force wouldn’t have happened without Nishi. He pushed me, believed in me and gave the film its heart. I only wish he was here to see where this journey has reached,” he wrote. John concluded the post with an emotional message for the filmmaker, saying, “Miss you Nishi. Hope we make you proud.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Abraham (@thejohnabraham)

Released on September 30, 2011, Force featured John as ACP Yashvardhan, a tough and uncompromising narcotics officer. Genelia D’Souza played Maya, while the film also marked Vidyut Jammwal’s Hindi film debut as the antagonist Vishnu.

An official remake of the Tamil film Kaakha Kaakha, Force combined hard-hitting action with an emotional love story and went on to become an important film in John’s evolution as an action star. The film was followed by Force 2 in 2016.

Fifteen years later, John’s anniversary post serves as a reminder of Kamat’s role in shaping Force and the personal connection the actor continues to share with the film and its late director.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: From John Abraham’s Force 3 to Ekta Kapoor’s action franchise: Harshvardhan Rane’s recent choices suggest producers are beginning to explore the full range of his screen persona

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