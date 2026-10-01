Ranveer Singh has added another international brand association to his portfolio, becoming the first Indian brand ambassador for Ray-Ban and Ray-Ban Meta. With the partnership, the actor joins a global roster of personalities associated with the brands, including BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton.

Ranveer Singh named first Indian brand ambassador for Ray-Ban and Ray-Ban Meta

The association marks Ray-Ban and Ray-Ban Meta’s partnership with Singh in India and adds to the actor’s growing presence beyond Indian cinema. The collaboration brings together his interest in fashion and self-expression with Ray-Ban’s eyewear legacy and Ray-Ban Meta’s technology-focused offerings.

Speaking about the association, Ranveer Singh says, “Ray-Ban has always stood for individuality, and that is something I have connected with for as long as I can remember. Style, for me, has never been about following a fixed formula - it is about instinct, mood and having the freedom to express every version of yourself. A Combination of these iconic styles and cutting-edge technology with Ray-Ban Meta, makes this partnership feel so natural. Ray-Ban’s incredible legacy of people who have done things their own way along with Meta’s vision of building AI glasses for everyone – I’m excited to be a part of that story in India.”

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The partnership comes at a notable point in Ranveer’s career, following the success of the Dhurandhar franchise. The actor has been in the spotlight for his performances in the films, which have also contributed to his continued visibility internationally.

The new association further expands Ranveer’s brand portfolio and global presence. His partnership with Ray-Ban and Ray-Ban Meta also places him alongside international names such as Jennie and Lewis Hamilton, who have previously been associated with the brands.

With this collaboration, Ranveer becomes the first Indian ambassador for Ray-Ban and Ray-Ban Meta, bringing his personal approach to style and self-expression to the brands’ India association.

Also Read : EXCLUSIVE: CBFC orders 45-50 cuts for Dhurandhar The Revenge’s TV Premiere; U/A 16+ version is 10 minutes shorter

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