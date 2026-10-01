Produced by Banijay Asia, Alliance has been renewed for a second season following its reception among audiences. The upcoming season will continue to build on the reality format’s focus on strategy, relationships, and tactical decision-making.

Exclusive: Alliance Season 2 gets greenlit in record time

Reflecting on the show’s response and the vision behind it, Deepak Dhar, Founder and Group CEO, Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India, said:

"With Alliance, we wanted to make a statement. Having produced some of the country’s biggest reality formats, we’ve always aimed to disrupt the status quo. We wanted to show that reality television can be clever, classy, and deeply strategic—where the primary drama unfolds in the mind rather than across a dining table.

That vision makes Alliance exceptionally special to us, and Kunal Kemmu plays an integral role in shaping its identity with his distinct intelligence, wit, and charm. Securing a Season 2 renewal in record time is a strong validation of our approach. We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Prime Video to deliver an even bigger and sharper season."

The format is built around strategy and the changing dynamics between its participants, with decisions and alliances influencing how the game develops. Mrinalini Jain, Group Chief Development Officer, Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India, spoke about the design of the show and what viewers can expect from its second season.

"Alliance was crafted to introduce a new kind of energy to reality television. The format relies heavily on strategy, evolving relationships, and tactical decision-making as the stakes continue to shift. What makes it stand out is how it engages the audience—inviting viewers to follow the strategy, predict moves, and form their own perspectives. Season 2 will build directly on these elements while staying rooted in the central mechanics of the game."

Also Read : Alliance season 2 to premiere on Prime Video on January 14, 2027; Kunal Kemmu to return

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