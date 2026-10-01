Chikankari, a gossamer organza veil and uncut diamonds came together in a runway moment that honoured 15 years of couture with a cause.

Some runway moments are about the clothes. Others are about the story stitched into them. Alia Bhatt's turn at the Mijwan charity fashion show managed both. The show celebrated 15 years of collaboration between couturier Manish Malhotra and the Mijwan Welfare Society, spearheaded by Shabana Azmi, and brought cinematic glamour together with grassroots artistry to empower female artisans from rural India.

Alia Bhatt turns bride-like ethereal in ivory georgette saree and 310-carat pearl choker for Manish Malhotra’s Mijwan show

From the first pencil strokes on Malhotra's sketchpad to the glare of the runway lights, Alia's outfit was an ode to timeless romance. She walked the ramp in a custom ivory georgette saree, paired with a flowing organza veil that trailed behind her with every step. Weeks of behind-the-scenes work went into the ensemble, which showcased fine Chikankari needlework, tonal thread accents and a soft luminescence.

Styled by the sartorial duo Rhea Kapoor and Sanya Kapoor, the look leaned into regal minimalism. A pleated micro-corset blouse anchored the drapes, leaving the veil's scalloped borders and delicate lace motifs to take centre stage. Manish Malhotra's official Instagram page shared behind-the-scenes photos, captioned: "From the sketch to the runway, Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt) in our ivory georgette saree and flowing organza veil.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MANISH MALHOTRA (@manishmalhotraworld)



The opulence peaked with pieces from Manish Malhotra Jewellery. As the caption stated, Alia wore a heirloom choker set with uncut diamonds and strung with over 310 carats of cascading pearls. She completed the look with an understated maang tikka, delicate earrings and ornate haathphools that shimmered under the spotlights.

The atmosphere was shaped by the evocative soundscapes of electronic duo Lost Stories, which turned the charity runway into what felt like a living gallery of craft and purpose. The show was supported by Manta Goyal and presented by L'Oréal.

With its bridal-inspired spirit, Alia's walk was more than a fashion statement. It served as a tribute to artisanal legacy, empowerment and fifteen years of purposeful couture.

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