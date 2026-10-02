From deep maroon and teal to classic black and dramatic hues, these stars are giving the classic three-piece silhouette a luxe seasonal update.

Velvet has long been associated with evening dressing, but the fabric is getting a fresh menswear update as Bollywood’s leading men experiment with colour, tailoring and texture. From Ranveer Singh’s classic black three-piece to Sidharth Malhotra’s striking teal suit, the latest celebrity looks show how the traditional silhouette can be styled with distinctly individual personalities.

Velvet Fever: Ranveer Singh, Ahaan Panday, Sidharth Malhotra, Vijay Deverakonda and Karan Tacker turn up the heat in three-piece suits

Here’s a closer look at the velvet suits making a statement.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh brings his characteristic flair to classic black velvet. His three-piece suit retains the traditional structure of the silhouette while allowing the plush texture of velvet to take centre stage. The monochromatic palette keeps the look rooted in classic formalwear, while the actor’s styling adds his familiar sense of theatricality to an otherwise timeless combination.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)



Ahaan Panday

Ahaan Panday opts for a dark maroon velvet three-piece that combines old-school formalwear references with a more contemporary sensibility. The deep hue gives the suit a rich finish, while the sharp tailoring keeps the overall look streamlined. The choice of maroon also allows the actor to move beyond the more predictable black and navy options associated with evening suits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anisha Jain (@theanisha)



Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra experiments with colour in a teal velvet three-piece suit. Sitting between blue and green, the shade gives the classic formal silhouette a more distinctive character without taking it too far away from traditional tailoring. The rich fabric further accentuates the colour, resulting in a look that balances classic structure with a contemporary palette.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)



Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda goes back to the classic appeal of black velvet with a structured three-piece suit. The fabric adds depth to the monochromatic ensemble, while the clean silhouette keeps the overall styling polished. His look demonstrates how texture can add visual interest even when the colour palette remains deliberately understated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)



Karan Tacker

Karan Tacker takes a more dramatic approach with his velvet three-piece suit. The rich colour and sharply tailored silhouette make the ensemble stand out, while the traditional construction keeps the look firmly within formalwear territory. It is a take on velvet that relies on colour and tailoring rather than elaborate detailing to create impact.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Tacker (@karantacker)



Together, these looks highlight the versatility of velvet in contemporary menswear. Whether styled in classic black or richer shades of maroon, teal and red, the fabric is proving that the three-piece suit can move beyond conventional formal dressing while retaining its polished appeal.

Also Read: From Deepika Padukone’s Louis Vuitton moment to Alia Bhatt’s Cannes look and Kriti Sanon’s Burberry style: 5 Indian actresses who brought their style A-game abroad

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