The actor opens up about the scale of Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious mythological epic and explains why the makers chose to tell the timeless story in two films.

Ranbir Kapoor reveals Ramayana Part 2 is already 50% shot; says, “To tell Ramayana, you probably need a 10-part movie”

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana continues to be one of the most eagerly awaited Indian films, with anticipation surrounding the mythological epic growing ever since its first official glimpse. While the makers have already confirmed that the project will unfold as a two-part cinematic saga, actor Ranbir Kapoor has now shared fresh insights into the ambitious production, revealing that a significant portion of the second instalment has already been filmed.

Ranbir Kapoor reveals Ramayana Part 2 is already 50% shot; says, “To tell Ramayana, you probably need a 10-part movie”

In a recent interview with The Direct, Ranbir Kapoor spoke about the challenge of adapting one of India's most revered epics for the big screen. According to the actor, condensing the vast narrative of the Ramayana into two films was no easy task. "To be honest, to tell Ramayana, you probably need a 10-part movie, but the kind of conciseness in two parts was very hard," he said.

Ranbir also revealed that work on the sequel is already well underway, with the production progressing on both films simultaneously to maintain continuity in the storytelling. He went on to explain "We are already 50% down shooting Part Two even before the first part is released, because it is a continuing story."

The revelation offers a glimpse into the scale of the project, which has been mounted as a two-part franchise. By filming portions of the sequel alongside the first instalment, the makers appear to be ensuring narrative consistency while streamlining the production of the interconnected story.

During the conversation, Ranbir also reflected on the enduring relevance of the Ramayana, explaining why he believes the epic does not require modern reinterpretation to resonate with audiences. "I don't think a story like Ramayana needs that. I think the text has stayed over 4000 years. Lord Rama has been the conscious gatekeeper of millions of people around the world, and I think everything that it talks about courage, good over evil, rightfulness, forgiveness, compassion, ego. It is a life lesson," he added.

Based on the ancient Sanskrit epic by Valmiki, Ramayana is being directed by Nitesh Tiwari and co-written with Shridhar Raghavan. The film is produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash under the banners of Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations, in association with DNEG.

The epic boasts a star-studded ensemble led by Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, with Sai Pallavi portraying Sita and Yash making his Hindi film debut as Ravana. The cast also includes Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan and Lara Dutta in pivotal roles.

Conceived as a two-part film series, Ramayana has been mounted on a grand scale with extensive visual effects and an expansive cast. Ranbir Kapoor's latest comments have further heightened anticipation, offering fans a rare update on the progress of the sequel even before the first film arrives in cinemas.

Also Read: Ramayana faces fresh controversy as Shri Ramlila Mahasangh seeks preview screening, warns of protests over alleged inaccuracies

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.