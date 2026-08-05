Sara Arjun reflects on beginning her acting journey at 18 months, lifelong friendships, game nights and the film that sparked her love for cinema.

Sara Arjun recalls her first ad when she was 18 months old, childhood friendships and the FILM that changed everything!

Actor Sara Arjun may have spent most of her life in front of the camera, but away from film sets, she continues to find comfort in lifelong friendships and simple traditions. In a recent conversation with Elle India, Sara looked back at her early years as a child actor, shared memories from boarding school and revealed the film that first made her fall in love with cinema.

Sara Arjun recalls her first ad when she was 18 months old, childhood friendships and the FILM that changed everything!

Sara Arjun: “I started acting almost as soon as I began speaking”

Sara recalled that acting became a part of her life before she was even old enough to fully understand it. "I started [acting] almost as soon as I began speaking. I remember one of my first ads was for Melosa Coffee. I was so young that I couldn't even say the letter R properly yet. So, instead of 'ready,' I said 'lady' in that ad!" she said with a laugh.

The actor also revealed that her journey began when she was just 18 months old after being spotted while in her mother's arms.

Despite growing up in the entertainment industry, Sara said she has managed to maintain a close circle of friends, many of whom she has known since childhood or her boarding school days. "They're a big part of how I unwind," she said.

Whenever she is in Mumbai, Sara often spends time with them after wrapping up work. "I'm a people's person. I always like to have people around me, most of the time at least!" she added.

One tradition that has remained unchanged over the years is their game nights. "We take game nights very, very seriously. It's a habit that goes back to our boarding-school days. We didn't really have devices to entertain us back then. Instead, we had different kinds of card and board games we would play," Sara shared.

Even today, the group makes time to coordinate schedules, meet regularly and continue the ritual that has kept their bond strong over the years.

Sara also spoke about the moment she realised cinema could leave a lasting impact beyond entertainment. She recalled watching Fight Club when she was just 11 years old and being completely "shocked" and "mind blown" by its twist. That experience sparked a deeper fascination with storytelling and cinema, leading her to explore more films and gradually fall in love with the medium.

Also Read: Raj Arjun’s emotional birthday note for daughter Sara Arjun wins hearts “She is my entire world”

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