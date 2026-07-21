Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra thanks fans at trailer screening; says, “I will go to any extent for Ramayana”

Producer Namit Malhotra expressed his gratitude to the team and audience during Pratham Sankalp, the trailer screening event for Ramayana, held recently in Delhi.

Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra thanks fans at trailer screening; says, “I will go to any extent for Ramayana”

The screening received a strong response and added to the growing attention around the film. The event brought together members of the cast, crew, media and fans to view the trailer for the first time on the big screen.

The makers shared a video on social media featuring Malhotra speaking about his conviction in bringing the project to life. He said, “I will go to any extent for Ramayana and Hindustan.” The caption accompanying the video read, “एक ऐतिहासिक फिल्म, Namit malhotra’s”.

Ramayana is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and reimagines the epic across two parts, with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita. The project brings together visual effects and storytelling on a global scale, aiming to present the epic to audiences across both parts of the film.

Yash plays Ravana, while Sunny Deol takes on the role of Hanuman and Ravi Dubey plays Lakshman.

Ramayana is produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations.

DNEG, the visual effects and animation studio, has won eight Academy Awards for its work in the industry.

The two-part film will release in IMAX worldwide, with Part 1 releasing in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 following in Diwali 2027, marking the completion of the saga across both installments.

Also Read: Ramayana Delhi trailer launch: Shreya Ghoshal, A R Rahman and Hans Zimmer recorded Ram-Sita swayamvar song as Namit Malhotra celebrated his marriage anniversary

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.