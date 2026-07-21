Raghav Juyal has addressed the viral video from his recent birthday celebration that sparked widespread discussion on social media. The clip, which showed him shielding actor Shehnaaz Gill as she made her way through a crowd of fans and paparazzi, once again fuelled speculation about the two stars being in a relationship. The dating rumours have been circulating ever since the duo appeared together in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Raghav Juyal breaks silence on protecting Shehnaaz Gill amid viral paparazzi video; says, “My parents raised me to be a man”

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Raghav explained that his reaction in the moment was instinctive and stemmed from the values he was raised with. He said, “My parents raised me to be a man. If you had been there with me, or any woman, and a group of men had pounced on her, I was brought up to throw a solid punch if needed. That’s how I’ve been raised. I can’t be that detached, urban guy who just stands by. I couldn’t do it. I will protect till my death, my friends, my family, and any woman I’m with. Whether it’s you or any other woman, that’s simply my nature.”

The actor also shared his thoughts on masculinity, saying that he believes strength and sensitivity should coexist. He remarked, “If there’s such a thing as sacred feminine energy, there’s also sacred masculinity. Both need to exist in balance. My dance, my art, and my fluidity reflect the sacred feminine. But when the situation demands it, the values my parents instilled in me, to protect, to stand by my sister, my friends, and to respect women, come to the fore.”

Raghav further clarified that he never considers how such actions might affect his public persona. According to him, stepping in to help someone in an uncomfortable situation is more important than maintaining a celebrity image. He said, “I can’t just watch if a woman is being harassed, no matter who she is. If something like that happens, I know how to handle it, and I have no inhibitions about stepping in. In those moments, I don’t think about my star image or any public image.”

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill also addressed the ongoing dating rumours during a recent interaction with Pinkvilla. While choosing not to comment on her personal life, she described Raghav as a close friend and instead requested fans to support his upcoming film. Responding to questions about the speculation, she said, “No personal questions, please,” before adding, “Mere dost ki film aa rahi hai, Bhai Tera Star Hai, aap please usko support karo (My friend’s film is coming, please support him).” She further said, “Woh mera boht acha dost hai, uski film chalni boht zaroori hai (He is my very good friend. It is important for his film to work).”

On the work front, Raghav Juyal is gearing up for the release of his next film, Bhai Tera Star Hai.

Also Read : Shehnaaz Gill reacts to Raghav Juyal Dating rumours: “Woh mera bohot accha dost hai”

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