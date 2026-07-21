Siddharth Anand praised the Ramayana trailer, calling it grand and spectacular, saying he watched it twice and can't wait for its Diwali release.

Siddharth Anand praises Ramayana trailer, says, “Expect the world, and you shall not be disappointed”

The trailer of Ramayana continues to receive praise from members of the film industry. After director Atlee shared his appreciation for the upcoming epic, filmmaker Siddharth Anand has now expressed his admiration for the trailer, calling it "grand" and "spectacular."

Siddharth Anand praises Ramayana trailer, says, “Expect the world, and you shall not be disappointed”

Taking to social media, Siddharth Anand shared his reaction after watching the trailer. He wrote, "Ramayana trailer! Expect the world, and you shall not be disappointed! Yes it's GRAND, it's SPECTACULAR! And. Its heart is absolutely in the right place! Watched it twice to soak it all in. Yet wanted more. Can't wait for Diwali!"

Ramayana trailer!

Expect the world, and you shall not be disappointed! Yes it’s GRAND, it’s SPECTACULAR! And. Its heart is absolutely in the right place! Watched it twice to soak it all in. Yet wanted more. Can’t wait for Diwali ! — Siddharth Anand (@justSidAnand) July 20, 2026

Industry members continue to praise the trailer

Siddharth's post comes shortly after Atlee also lauded the trailer and congratulated the team behind the film.

The filmmaker had written, "Absolutely blown away by the #Ramayana trailer! What a vision by Namit Malhotra sir and what incredible craft from Nitesh Tiwari sir. Yash bro looks unbelievably lethal, Ranbir Kapoor bro is stunning, and Sai Pallavi is ethereal. Every frame feels grand, fresh, and magical. Wishing the entire team blockbuster. This looks truly epic!"

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is envisioned as a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Sunny Deol will portray Hanuman, while Ravi Dubey plays Lakshman.

Produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the film will release worldwide in IMAX. Ramayana Part 1 is scheduled to hit theatres during Diwali 2026, followed by Part 2 in Diwali 2027.

Also Read: Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra thanks fans at trailer screening; says, “I will go to any extent for Ramayana”

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