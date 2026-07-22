Ohh My Dog trailer launch: Pankaj Tripathi explains why he calls dogs ‘Shvaan’: “Kutton ko Hindi cinema ne gaali bana diya hai”; adds, “I also see people who are such big animal lovers that they start HATING humans…there has to be a balance”

Director Amit Rai, his son and child actor Maahi Rai, actors Pankaj Tripathi, Pavan Malhotra, Shreedhar Dubey and Vijay Mishra, along with the dogs Oscar and Bruno, attended the trailer launch of Ohh My Dog at a multiplex in Mumbai. Pankaj Tripathi was in his element, raising plenty of laughs while also making some pertinent observations.

Ohh My Dog trailer launch: Pankaj Tripathi explains why he calls dogs ‘Shvaan’: “Kutton ko Hindi cinema ne gaali bana diya hai”; adds, “I also see people who are such big animal lovers that they start HATING humans…there has to be a balance”

Calling the dogs the real stars of the film, he remarked that the two didn’t share the stage together. Pankaj laughed and noted, “Ek hero ko utarna pada. Tab dusra hero aaya!”

He then said, “I would not like to call them dogs. I'd like to call them shvaan kyunki kutton ko Hindi cinema ne gaali bana diya hai - kuttey! Jab ki yeh gaali thi nahin. Yeh sirf ek shabd tha.”

He revealed that he has limited screen time in the film, “I had worked with Amit Rai in OMG 2 (2023). He's my friend and he's also from Bihar. I felt it was an important story that deserves to be told and needs my support. I told them that I'll come to Patna for 5-6 days to shoot, where the story is set. Unhone jo bola, woh main karke aa gaya hoon. I have still not seen the film.”

Pankaj Tripathi then opened up about his two pets, “I also have two such heroes in my home, Jinny and Prince. Unse badhiya sambandh hai. They become a part of your family. I often see that people are scared of dogs as they don't know about their behaviour. Once they know about it, the fear vanishes. I believe the fear that people have for dogs in general will get milder or go away completely when they see this film.”

The host asked Pankaj Tripathi to talk about an incident where he went out of his way to take care of a sick dog. However, the actor said, “No, I don't talk about such personal things. Then it would sound heroic that I am doing so much for animals. No, thank you. Woh karke chod dene ka!”

During the Q-and-A session with the media, a journalist insisted that he should talk about the episode as it’ll motivate many more people. But Pankaj Tripathi replied, “If I do an act of kindness, I would not like to talk about it in the media. Support toh main karta hi hoon. Karuna honi hi chahiye, bezubaan waalon ke liye bhi aur zubaan waalon ke liye bhi. I also see people who are such big animal lovers that they start hating humans! Woh bhi nahin hona chahiye. One such incident took place in my neighbourhood just one week ago (laughs).”

He continued, “So, there has to be balance. Karuna sabke liye honi chahiye. However, I don't like to narrate such instances. We are living in such times that people might assume that I am looking for sympathy. Isliye apne sukh ke liye karo, na ki woh charche akhbaaron mein aaye.”

Ohh My Dog releases in cinemas on July 31.

Also Read: Amit Rai reveals why Pankaj Tripathi did Ohh My Dog without charging a fee: “He believed in the story”

More Pages: Ohh My Dog Box Office Collection

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