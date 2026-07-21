Anu Malik delighted fans by sharing a rare throwback photograph featuring his late father, veteran music composer Sardar Malik, legendary playback singer Mohammed Rafi, and actor Prem Kishan. The nostalgic post offered a glimpse into a memorable moment from the golden era of Hindi cinema and celebrated the enduring legacy of some of the industry's most respected personalities.

Anu Malik shares rare throwback photo of father Sardar Malik with Mohammed Rafi and Prem Kishan

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Anu Malik posted a black-and-white photograph that captured Sardar Malik, Mohammed Rafi, and Prem Kishan seated together, smiling warmly for the camera. The image reflected the camaraderie shared by the three and served as a treasured reminder of a remarkable period in Indian music and cinema.

Sharing the cherished memory with his followers, Anu Malik kept the caption simple yet heartfelt. He wrote, "Dad, Rafi saab, Prem Kishen. What a rare, precious photo." The post quickly drew attention from fans, many of whom appreciated the glimpse into Bollywood's rich musical history.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANU MALIK (@anumalikmusic)

Sardar Malik was one of Hindi cinema's noted music composers, remembered for his contribution to several films. Mohammed Rafi, regarded as one of India's greatest playback singers, continues to inspire generations of musicians with his timeless songs. Prem Kishan, son of veteran actor Prem Nath, has also been associated with the Hindi film industry over the years.

Sardar Malik passed away on January 27, 2006, at the age of 76, while Mohammed Rafi died on July 31, 1980, after suffering a massive heart attack. He was 55.

Over the years, Anu Malik has frequently spoken about the influence his father had on his life and career. He has often credited Sardar Malik for introducing him to classical music and laying the foundation for his musical journey.

At the same time, the Malik family has occasionally remained in the spotlight over reports of internal differences. Anu's brother, Daboo Malik, and nephew, Amaal Mallik, have publicly addressed their strained family relationships. Amaal had alleged that Anu Malik's personal differences affected Daboo Malik's professional career. He also claimed during a reality show appearance that his uncle had "abandoned" him during the Mumbai floods in 2005.

Despite these family controversies, Anu Malik's latest post focused solely on remembering his father's legacy, bringing back a treasured moment shared with two prominent figures from Indian cinema's golden era.

Also Read : Mahesh Bhatt and Anu Malik reunite for theatre debut with Wo Subah Hum Hi Se Aayegi

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