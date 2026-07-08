The actor reflects on his past relationships, admits he was a flirt before marriage, and shares why he believes Ektaa’s concern was justified.

Actor Ram Kapoor has made a candid revelation about his personal life while appearing on the reality show Lock Upp. Known for keeping his private life away from the spotlight, the actor surprised viewers by opening up about his past relationships and recalling how producer Ektaa R Kapoor once warned his now-wife Gautami Kapoor before the couple tied the knot.

Ram Kapoor reveals Ektaa R Kapoor warned Gautami before their wedding: “He’s had so many affairs”

During a conversation with fellow contestant Shreya Kalra, Ram Kapoor admitted that he had earned a reputation as a flirt before marriage. Reflecting on his younger days, the actor confessed that he had been involved in several relationships but emphasized that things changed completely after he got married. "After marriage, not a single one", he insisted.

Ram went on to share an incident from the time news of his marriage to Gautami became public. According to the actor, his close friend and longtime collaborator Ektaa R Kapoor reached out to Gautami after hearing about their wedding plans and expressed her concerns.

"Okay I'll tell you honestly. When everyone came to know that Gautami and Ram are getting married, Ektaa, who is my friend, she called Gautami Kapoor and told her, 'What are you doing? He's had so many affairs. What are you doing?' Ektaa was worried for her. And I acknowledge that what Ektaa did was right because I was that man."

His honest confession has quickly grabbed attention on social media. Ram's remarks also highlighted the long-standing friendship he shares with Ektaa R Kapoor, who has played a significant role in his television career.

Over the years, Ram Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor have collaborated on several successful television shows, including Kasamh Se and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Their association has delivered some of Indian television's most memorable dramas and remains one of the industry's most successful actor-producer partnerships.

On the personal front, Ram Kapoor married actress Gautami Gadgil in 2000 after the two dated for nearly two years. The couple first met while working together on Ghar Ek Mandir and have remained one of television's most admired couples. They are parents to two children, daughter Sia and son Aks.

With his latest revelation on Lock Upp, Ram Kapoor has once again demonstrated his willingness to speak candidly about his life, offering fans a rare glimpse into a chapter of his journey that he says was firmly left behind after marriage.

Also Read: Riteish Deshmukh turns emotional anchor for Sunita Ahuja and Ram Kapoor on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa as the duo decides to quit

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