Ashneer Grover REACTS after X user asks him to donate Rs 900 crore following wife Madhuri Jain Grover’s remarks in Lock Upp: “Biwi ne gyaan de diya hai already”

Businessman Ashneer Grover has reacted to the online criticism surrounding his wife Madhuri Jain Grover's recent comments on Lock Upp. The entrepreneur responded with sarcasm after an X user questioned his reported wealth and suggested that he donate it to poor families.

Ashneer Grover REACTS after X user asks him to donate Rs 900 crore following wife Madhuri Jain Grover’s remarks in Lock Upp: “Biwi ne gyaan de diya hai already”

The controversy began after one of the latest episodes of Lock Upp, where Madhuri Jain Grover shared a personal story while trying to save herself from elimination. During the episode, she revealed that she and Ashneer Grover had once wanted to have a third child. However, due to opposition from their families, they did not go ahead with the plan. By the time they reconsidered the decision, she said, it was too late.

While the personal revelation itself drew attention, it was Madhuri's remarks about wealth and family planning that sparked criticism online.

She said, "The third child keeps you younger. If you see all the rich people, including Shah Rukh Khan, they have a third child. This concept of 'Hum do humare do' doesn't apply to everyone. Jitne ameer log bacche paida karenge toh ameeri badhegi, gareeb paida karenge to gareebi badhegi."

Her comments quickly went viral, with many social media users calling them insensitive and classist.

X user questions Ashneer's reported wealth

Amid the backlash, an X user addressed Ashneer Grover directly, urging him to part with his reported fortune.

The user wrote, "Dear @Ashneer_Grover, Your wife recently made a statement that if poor people have more children, poverty increases. Please donate your ~₹900 crore wealth to 1,800 families, giving ₹50 lakh to each. Those 1,800 families could happily feed and raise their 3,200 children. Why are you keeping ₹900 crore for just two children? Solve the problem of poverty by donating all your wealth, then move to the Himalayas and become a monk. Also, tell your wealthy friends to do the same so that we can get rid of poverty very soon."

The post soon gained traction on the platform and prompted a response from the former Shark Tank India judge.

Ashneer Grover replies with sarcasm

Replying to the user, Ashneer chose a humorous and sarcastic tone instead of engaging in a detailed argument. "Bheek / Chanda maangne ka tareeka thoda casual hai. Biwi ne gyaan de diya hai already, itne mein itna hi milega :)," he wrote.

Bheek / Chanda maangne ka tareeka thoda casual hai. Biwi ne gyaan de diya hai already - itne mein itna hi milega :) — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) July 6, 2026

His response quickly circulated on social media, drawing mixed reactions. While some users appreciated the witty comeback, others continued debating the remarks that had triggered the controversy in the first place.

Also Read: Riteish Deshmukh turns emotional anchor for Sunita Ahuja and Ram Kapoor on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa as the duo decides to quit

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.