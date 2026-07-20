Yami Gautam's National Film Award victory for Article 370 continues to receive congratulatory messages from across the film industry. Among those celebrating her achievement was filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who penned a heartfelt note praising not just her performance but also the years of dedication that led to the honour.

Ram Gopal Varma pens heartfelt note after Yami Gautam Dhar wins Best Actress National Award: “I don’t and never believed in the concept of awards, but…”

Ram Gopal Varma praises Yami Gautam's journey

Resharing Yami Gautam's post on social media, Ram Gopal Varma congratulated the actress while reflecting on the significance of recognition.

He wrote: "Hey @yamigautam, I don't and never believed in the concept of awards, but I do believe in the power of recognition especially when it comes from many years of sincerity along with an unwavering commitment to one's craft."

He also highlighted how meaningful the honour was because it came for a film that Yami deeply believed in: "What makes it even more special is that this honour has come for a film that was not merely a project for you, but a story you deeply believed in and hence you brought to the screen with so much conviction."

The filmmaker added that what impressed him the most was the actress' journey rather than the award itself: "The National Award could certainly feel like an incredible honour to you, but I am personally more impressed with the journey that led you to it... the struggles, the perseverance, the risks, the faith and the refusal to give up, is what gradually built it up brick by brick towards this moment of the final construction and I am sure there will be many more buildings to come."

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Yami Gautam calls National Award a lifelong honour

Earlier, Yami Gautam shared an emotional note after winning the Best Actress award, describing it as a dream fulfilled after years of hard work: "Every journey has a moment that reminds you why you never gave up. Today is that moment for me. Receiving the National Award for Article 370 is an honour I will cherish for the rest of my life."

Reflecting on her 14-year journey in the industry, she wrote: "For fourteen years, I have simply tried to stay true to my craft, work with honesty and let my performances speak for themselves. This honour feels like the culmination of a journey filled with hope, perseverance, resilience and an unwavering love for cinema."

Yami also revealed that Article 370 held a special place in her heart because it was produced by her home banner, B62 Studios. "Article 370 was never just another film for me. It was a story I deeply believed in. The fact that it was our home production makes this recognition even more emotional and personal."

Thanking the jury, the film's cast and crew, her family, and audiences, she concluded with a message for dreamers: "This award is not the end of a dream, it is the beginning of a greater responsibility. To keep growing, to keep taking risks and to keep telling stories that matter. Dreams do come true but only when passion refuses to give up. This one's for every dreamer who is still waiting for their moment. Never stop believing."

Every journey has a moment that reminds you why you never gave up. Today is that moment for me.

Receiving the National Award for Article 370 is an honour I will cherish for the rest of my life. For fourteen years, I have simply tried to stay true to my craft, work with honesty… — Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) July 18, 2026

At the 72nd National Film Awards, Article 370 emerged as one of the biggest winners. The film won the Best Feature Film award, while Yami was named Best Actress for her performance. Other major winners included Kalki 2898 AD for Best Popular Film, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar for Best Debut Film of a Director, and Rajkumar Periasamy for Best Direction for Amaran. Kartik Aaryan and Mammootty shared the Best Actor award for Chandu Champion and Bramayugam, respectively.

Also Read: 72nd National Film Awards: Kartik Aaryan wins Best Actor for Chandu Champion, Yami Gautam Dhar bags Best Actress for Article 370

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