Kartik shares the Best Actor honour with Mammootty, who has been recognised for his performance in Bramayugam.

Kartik Aaryan and Yami Gautam Dhar have emerged among the biggest winners at the 72nd National Film Awards. Kartik has been honoured with the Best Actor award for his performance in Chandu Champion, while Yami has won the Best Actress award for her role in Article 370.

72nd National Film Awards: Kartik Aaryan wins Best Actor for Chandu Champion, Yami Gautam Dhar bags Best Actress for Article 370

Kartik shares the Best Actor honour with Mammootty, who has been recognised for his acclaimed performance in the Malayalam movie Bramayugam. The shared win marks a major milestone for both actors, with Kartik receiving his first National Award.

Directed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion saw Kartik portray the inspiring journey of a determined athlete Murlikant Petkar, earning praise from audiences and critics alike. The performance is widely regarded as one of the strongest of his career.

Yami Gautam, meanwhile, has been awarded Best Actress for her performance in Article 370, which was helmed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale. In the political action drama, she played an intelligence officer navigating a high-stakes mission. Her performance was appreciated for its intensity and conviction, making it one of the standout roles of the year.

The 72nd National Film Awards celebrate the finest achievements in Indian cinema, recognising excellence across languages and genres. Kartik Aaryan's shared Best Actor win with Mammootty and Yami Gautam's Best Actress victory are among the key highlights of this year's honours.

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