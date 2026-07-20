The actor is currently also on a high after sharing the National Award for Best Actor with Mammootty.

Kartik Aaryan’s love for football was evident once again as the actor took to Instagram Stories to celebrate Spanish football sensation Lamine Yamal. The actor re-shared a viral video capturing a heartwarming moment between Yamal and his younger brother, Keyne, following Spain's historic FIFA World Cup 2026 triumph.

Kartik Aaryan cheers FIFA World Cup champion Lamine Yamal; says, “Fought all odds and became a World Champion”

The emotional clip showed the young champion sharing a wholesome sibling moment amid the post-match celebrations. Moved by the video, Kartik wrote, “This Boy and his story. Truly inspiring!! Fought all odds and became a World Champion,” while tagging Lamine Yamal. He also called it his “Fav moment Lamine x Keyne,” adding a heart emoji.

Lamine Yamal has been one of the biggest stars of Spain's remarkable FIFA World Cup-winning campaign. At just 19, the football prodigy played a pivotal role in guiding Spain to the coveted trophy, cementing his status as one of the brightest young talents in world football. His rise from humble beginnings to becoming a FIFA World Cup champion has inspired fans across the globe.

Known for following football closely, Kartik's latest Instagram Story reflects his admiration for stories of perseverance and champions who rise against the odds. By celebrating Yamal's emotional family moment, the actor once again highlighted that behind every sporting triumph lies a journey of resilience, sacrifice and unwavering support from loved ones.

Also Read: Murlikant Petkar congratulates Kartik Aaryan on National Award win for Chandu Champion: “Truly well deserved”

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