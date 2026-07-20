Sanjay Mishra REACTS to winning his first National Award after 30 years: “There can be no greater feeling “

Sanjay Mishra has won the Best Supporting Actor award at the 72nd National Film Awards for his performance as Bhaskar Sinha in Bhakshak. Following the announcement, the veteran actor shared a note expressing gratitude and dedicated the honour to the entire team behind the film. Directed by Pulkit and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Bhakshak premiered on Netflix and received praise for its socially relevant subject and performances.

Sanjay Mishra REACTS to winning his first National Award after 30 years: “There can be no greater feeling “

Sanjay Mishra thanks the team behind Bhakshak

Reacting to the recognition, Sanjay Mishra said the National Film Award was a special milestone in his acting journey: "As an actor, all you really hope for is to keep getting good stories and meaningful characters to play. And when that journey is recognised with an honour as prestigious as the National Film Awards, there can be no greater feeling for an actor."

Expressing his gratitude, he added: "I am deeply grateful for this recognition. Bhakshak is a very important film, and I would like to sincerely thank Pulkit, Red Chillies Entertainment & Netflix for bringing this story to audiences with such honesty and courage. This recognition belongs to the entire team of Bhakshak."

Bhakshak was directed by Pulkit and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. The film explored a sensitive social issue and received appreciation for its storytelling and performances. Sanjay Mishra's portrayal of Bhaskar Sinha earned him the Best Supporting Actor honour at the 72nd National Film Awards.

Following Bhakshak, Sanjay Mishra reunited with director Pulkit for Kartavya, another project backed by Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix.

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