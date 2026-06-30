Rakul Preet Singh is ecstatic as Jaya Janaki Nayaka crosses 1 billion views on YouTube: “Your love and support made the film a journey to remember”

Rakul Preet Singh is celebrating a landmark achievement as Jaya Janaki Nayaka has officially crossed 1 billion views on YouTube, becoming the first Indian film to reach this historic milestone. The achievement further cements the film's status as one of the most watched full length Indian films in the world, highlighting its enduring popularity across audiences.

Rakul Preet Singh is ecstatic as Jaya Janaki Nayaka crosses 1 billion views on YouTube: “Your love and support made the film a journey to remember”

Marking the occasion, Rakul took to social media to express her gratitude to fans with a heartfelt message. She wrote, “Thank You! Your love and support made Jaya Janaki Nayaka a journey to remember.” Her note perfectly captures the emotional connection the film continues to share with viewers years after its release.

The milestone is especially significant for Rakul Preet Singh, whose performance in Jaya Janaki Nayaka remains one of the most loved roles of her career. While several Indian films have found success on digital platforms, Jaya Janaki Nayaka has scripted history by becoming the first Indian film to cross the 1 billion views mark on YouTube.

The film's extraordinary success story unfolded through its YouTube release in 2017, where it steadily attracted audiences over the years. With viewers returning to relive its memorable moments, engaging storyline, emotional depth, and Rakul’s appreciated performance, the film has now entered the exclusive billion view club.

This milestone reflects the growing worldwide reach of Indian cinema in the digital era while reaffirming the timeless appeal of Jaya Janaki Nayaka.

As Jaya Janaki Nayaka continues to rewrite records with 1 billion YouTube views and counting, Rakul Preet Singh's heartfelt message, “Your love and support made Jaya Janaki Nayaka a journey to remember,” stands as a tribute to the unwavering affection of audiences.

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh says, “I don’t want to be put in a box” as she continues to explore new shades on screen

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