Dwayne Johnson, who reprises his role as Maui in Disney's live-action adaptation of Moana, is currently on a global promotional tour for the film alongside co-star Catherine Laga’aia, who plays Moana. As part of the tour, the actors visited Sydney, where Johnson performed the song ‘You’re Welcome’ live on stage for the first time during a promotional event for the film.

Dwayne Johnson performs ‘You’re Welcome’ live first time during Moana promotions in Sydney

Videos from the event, shared on social media, showed Johnson, who co-produces Moana and reprises his role as the demigod Maui, joined contemporary Polynesian music group Te Vaka on stage for the performance. He appeared in a white singlet, black pants, and a traditional garland, performing the track alongside the group before concluding with a mic drop that drew loud cheers from the audience.

Directed by Emmy and Tony Award winner Thomas Kail, Disney’s live-action Moana is produced by Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Beau Flynn, Hiram Garcia and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Thomas Kail, Scott Sheldon, Charles Newirth and Auliʻi Cravalho serve as executive producers.

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The film features original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foaʻi and Mark Mancina, alongside an original score by Mancina. Reimagining the Oscar-nominated animated adventure for a new generation, Moana promises breathtaking visuals, memorable music and an epic journey when it arrives in cinemas across India on July 10, 2026. Backed by Walt Disney Studios, the film is set for a theatrical release in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Also Read: Dwayne Johnson reveals how Maui changed with him over a decade; says, “I’ve lived a life as a father”

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