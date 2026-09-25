Rajkummar Rao recently opened up about his early days and the actors who inspired him during an appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18. The actor, who appeared on the show along with Wamiqa Gabbi and Ujjawal Nikam, spoke to host Amitabh Bachchan about his admiration for Shah Rukh Khan and his initial days in Mumbai.

Rajkummar Rao recalls standing outside Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow and Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat in Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18

During the conversation, Amitabh Bachchan asked Rajkummar about Shah Rukh Khan, especially since both actors share a connection with Delhi. Rajkummar recalled how Shah Rukh’s journey from Delhi to becoming a Bollywood star had inspired him to pursue acting.

He said, “Sir, jaise ki woh khud Delhi se hain aur maine bhi kaafi kam umar mein soch liya tha ki mujhe acting karni hain. Aur ek aur baat Sir, mere mummy ke kamre mein humesha aapki ek poster hoti thi kyuki aap heen sabse number one rahe hain aur aap se hum sab inspire hue hain. Toh jaise main keh raha tha, Shah Rukh Sir ke journey se kaafi inspire hua main, ki kaise ek ladka Delhi se nikala ek middle class family se, phir theatre kiya aur TV mein itne saare shows kiye aur fir bohot bada superstar ban gaya. Toh jab main pehli baar jab Mumbai aaya tha ek show keliye aaya tha par waha selection nahi hua lekin main humesha aapke bunglow ke saamne aur Mannat ke samne khada rehta tha.”

Rajkummar also recalled that his first visit to Mumbai was for an audition for a show, but he was not selected. He added that during those early days, he would often stand outside Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow and Shah Rukh Khan’s residence, Mannat.

Amitabh Bachchan also shared his experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan and spoke about the actor’s approach towards challenges and people around him.

He said, “Sir, main batata hoon maine unke sath kaam kiya hain aur voh aise insaan hain ki voh kisi bhi baat par haar nahi mante, koi bhi samasya ho voh sirf bolte hain aur samne wale ka confidence kitna badate hain.”

The conversation highlighted Rajkummar’s early admiration for Shah Rukh Khan while also bringing up Amitabh Bachchan’s own association with the superstar. The episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 is set to feature Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ujjawal Nikam in conversation with Amitabh Bachchan.

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