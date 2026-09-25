Alia Bhatt has reacted to Ranbir Kapoor’s first look from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, which was unveiled by the makers on Thursday. The upcoming drama stars Ranbir Kapoor alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles.

Alia Bhatt REACTS to Ranbir Kapoor’s first look from Love & War: “Hey Handsome”

Following the release of Ranbir’s first look, Alia shared the poster on her official Instagram account and added a brief message for her co-star and husband. Sharing the glimpse, she wrote, “Hey Handsome.. Love & War in cinemas, January 21,2027."

Vicky Kaushal also shared Ranbir’s first look on social media and extended a shoutout to his co-star. He wrote, “Love. War. And everything in between. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War See you on 21.01.2027.”

The poster features Ranbir in a rugged appearance, with a blood-stained sleeve and a bullet mark visible on his shirt. He is seen sitting inside a car with a serious expression, hinting at the intense setting of the upcoming film. The makers shared another glimpse of his character along with the announcement of the release date.

Sharing the first look on social media, the makers wrote, “Woh rutba, woh raub, woh junoon!Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War on 21st January 2027 See you at the movies! #LoveAndWar @saregama_official #RanbirKapoor @vickykaushal09 @aliaabhatt”

Love & War has gone through multiple changes to its release schedule. The film was initially announced for a Christmas 2025 release before being pushed to March 20, 2026. The makers have now confirmed January 21, 2027, as the release date for the film.

The project also marks Ranbir and Bhansali’s reunion after Saawariya, which marked Ranbir’s Bollywood debut in 2007. Alia previously worked with Bhansali in the 2022 film Gangubai Kathiawadi. For Vicky, Love & War marks his first professional collaboration with the filmmaker.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Produced as a Hindi-language drama with dubbed versions planned in Tamil and Telugu,

Also Read: Love & War: First look of Alia Bhatt revealed; actress stuns in glamorous cabaret-inspired avatar

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