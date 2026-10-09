Rajkummar Rao has addressed the criticism surrounding the first-look poster of Dada, the upcoming biopic on former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly. The poster, which was unveiled on July 8 to coincide with Ganguly’s birthday, received a mixed response on social media, with several users questioning its visual execution.

Rajkummar Rao REACTS to Dada poster criticism: “Makers have learnt their lesson”

Speaking to Mashable India, Rajkummar acknowledged the backlash and said the team behind the film has taken note of the response. “The ones who made the poster have understood, they have learnt their lesson. They have understood they need to take their time and not rush things; there’s no hurry. I think the team has learned its lesson. But they have also understood that dada’s fan following is crazy,” Rajkummar said.

Rajkummar Rao on preparing to play Sourav Ganguly

The first-look poster recreated one of Sourav Ganguly’s most recognisable cricket moments, his shirtless celebration while waving the Indian flag at Lord’s after India’s win in the 2002 NatWest Trophy final. While the visual drew criticism online, Ganguly himself had reacted positively to the poster, calling it “the best gift ever.”

For Rajkummar, however, portraying Ganguly involves going beyond recreating his appearance and iconic moments. The actor revealed, “I have met Sourav Ganguly many times and have even shot at his home and at Eden Gardens. We were in Kolkata for a while, and I have spent a lot of time with Dada. We have discussed a lot of things.”

Rajkummar also revealed that their conversations have included personal aspects of Ganguly’s life that have helped him understand the former cricketer beyond his public persona. “We have also discussed things that I cannot reveal now, because it’s important to know personal things to understand a person’s mind. He was very open about it; he laid his life bare before me,” the actor added.

Calling Ganguly a legend, Rajkummar also spoke about the impact he had on Indian cricket and the identity of the national team. “We all love him; he’s a legend. He laid the foundation for what the Indian team is today,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao is currently promoting Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story, directed by Avinash Arun. Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, the courtroom drama also features Wamiqa Gabbi, Lalit Prabhakar, Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikandar Kher.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 16. Rajkummar will also be seen portraying Sourav Ganguly in Dada, which is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.

Also Read: Ritvik Sahore recalls full-circle moment of working with Rajkummar Rao in Prahaar; says, “He’s so warm and giving, and I learnt a lot just by watching him”

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