Rajkumar Hirani reveals Ranbir Kapoor reported at 3 am for a 7 am shoot during Sanju; says, “It used to take him 4–5 hours for makeup, but he never complained”

Rajkumar Hirani has praised Ranbir Kapoor’s dedication while shooting Sanju, recalling how the actor would report to the set as early as 3 a.m. to undergo hours of makeup before filming began. The filmmaker shared the anecdote amid the ongoing discussion in the film industry surrounding fixed eight-hour work shifts.

Rajkumar Hirani reveals Ranbir Kapoor reported at 3 am for a 7 am shoot during Sanju; says, “It used to take him 4–5 hours for makeup, but he never complained”

Speaking to IANS, Hirani revealed that transforming Ranbir into Sanjay Dutt for the 2018 biographical drama required an extensive makeup process lasting nearly four to five hours. As a result, the actor would arrive at Film City at 3 a.m. whenever the shoot was scheduled to begin at 7 a.m.

During the conversation, Hirani was asked whether the growing preference among some actors for limited working hours impacts filmmaking or increases production costs, especially when compared to senior actors who often work for extended hours if required.

Responding to the question, Hirani said, “I don’t think any actor from today’s generation says that we will work only for these many hours. They understand the importance of, at least the ones I have worked with, they understand the importance. Toh karna hai toh khatam karna hai. They will finish it.”

Reflecting on his experience of working with Ranbir in Sanju, Hirani further shared, “I remember Ranbir, he used to have a beard in the movie, so it used to take him 4-5 hours for makeup. So if we had a 7 AM shift, he would come at 3 AM and sit in the film city at night alone. I used to arrive at 6 AM, and there used to be a van outside, a lamp hanging outside, and inside, his makeup used to be underway. And then we would shoot with him for 12 whole hours. He never complained about it. Never, to anyone. I have never seen anybody complaining otherwise as well.”

Released in 2018, Sanju starred Ranbir Kapoor in the titular role and chronicled the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. The biographical drama explored several phases of Dutt’s life, including his battle with drug addiction and his arrest over possession of arms.

Also Read : Rajkumar Hirani reveals how son Vir Hirani landed Pritam and Pedro; says, “Avinash Arun went and saw the play he was doing with Feroz Abbas Khan”

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