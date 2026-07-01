Aamir Khan Productions marked 15 years of Delhi Belly by sharing a series of stills from the film on Instagram, taking fans down memory lane as part of a broader anniversary tribute to the film.

Aamir Khan Productions celebrates 15 years of Delhi Belly with nostalgic throwback stills

Released in 2011, Delhi Belly arrived as an action comedy that combined dark humour with a soundtrack that became closely associated with the film. Fifteen years since its release, the film continues to hold a place in the memory of viewers, and the anniversary post highlighted stills from key moments in the film, inviting longtime viewers to recall its dialogues.

Sharing the stills, the makers captioned the post, “If you can hear every dialogue just by looking at this... You’ve been a Delhi Belly fan for 15 years. [Delhi Belly, Milestone, Bollywood, Funny, Trending, Nostalgia, OG].”

Delhi Belly was noted for its pacing, urban characters, and unfiltered humour, and has since gone on to be regarded as a cult favourite. In addition to its writing and ensemble performances, the film was also recognised for its music, which released alongside the film and remains closely tied to its identity. The soundtrack included the songs ‘Bhaag D.K. Bose’, ‘Nakkaddwaley Disco’, ‘Udhaarwaley Khisko’, ‘Bedardi Raja’, ‘Jaa Chudail’, ‘Switty Tera Pyaar Chaida’ and ‘I Hate You (Like I Love You)’.

Directed by Abhinay Deo, Delhi Belly starred Imran Khan, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Vir Das, Poorna Jagannathan and Shenaz Treasurywala. The film was produced by Aamir Khan Productions and UTV Motion Pictures, and continues to be remembered as part of both banners’ body of work.

Also Read: Sony MAX to celebrate 25 years of Aamir Khan Productions with special film festival and exclusive brand film featuring Aamir Khan

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