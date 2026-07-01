Actor Harshul Kaul has spoken about working with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali on Main Vaapas Aaunga, his debut film, in which he plays Aftab, the best friend of Vedang Raina’s character. The film has been drawing attention for its story and performances since its release, alongside a rise in ticket sales.

Main Vaapas Aaunga actor Harshul Kaul on working with Imtiaz Ali, says, “The moment I met him, ‘Nadaan Parinde’ started playing in my head”

Kaul credited Ali for giving him the opportunity. He said, “It was a dream come true to work with Imtiaz sir. Like every actor, I had always dreamed of working with him someday. But I never imagined it would happen in my very first film,” adding that when he got the call for the film, he was most excited about the prospect of meeting Ali.

Recalling their first meeting, Kaul said, “The moment I met him, it honestly felt surreal. ‘Kun Faaya Kun’ and ‘Nadaan Parinde’ suddenly started playing in my head,” before adding, “I had tears in my eyes because I couldn’t believe I was standing in front of someone whose films I had admired for years. Then came the script reading sessions with him and the team. And every moment felt like a masterclass in acting on set.”

Kaul also recalled a memory from the set involving Ali. He said, “During a scene between me and Vedang, Imtiaz sir came up to me and said, ‘You are very well behaved and a very good boy’. I immediately started smiling like a little kid and said thank you. But then he said, ‘This compliment is not for you but for your parents who gave you these values’. That moment touched my heart and is something that I will cherish forever.”

Kaul credited Ali for bringing out the best in every actor on set. He said, “That is his biggest strength. He has given me so much to learn as an actor. Just listening to his instructions and watching him work was a dream come true and an unforgettable learning experience. He has this incredible ability to touch the soul of every actor and bring out emotions you didn’t even know existed within you. That’s what makes him so special as a director.”

Main Vaapas Aaunga, directed by Imtiaz Ali, stars Vedang Raina in the lead role, with Harshul Kaul playing Aftab. The film is currently running in theatres.

Also Read: Mahesh Bhatt calls Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga a film that “deserves to be celebrated”; compares it to Highway, Arth and Saaransh

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