Actor Aamir Khan has shared a major update that is likely to excite fans of one of Hindi cinema’s most loved films. During a recent conversation with Amar Ujala, the actor confirmed that a sequel to 3 Idiots is currently in development, with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and writer Abhijat Joshi working on the project. Aamir, who is presently occupied with promotions for Ek Din, the upcoming film produced under his banner and starring his son Junaid Khan alongside Sai Pallavi in her Hindi film debut, spoke about the long-awaited sequel while discussing future projects.

Aamir Khan CONFIRMS 3 Idiots sequel is in the works, reveals film is set 10 years later: “It’s a beautiful story”

He first addressed another script based on the life of Dadasaheb Phalke and explained that the project has been paused for now. “The story of Dadasaheb Phalke is a very inspirational one, and Raju was working on it. He made three drafts, but he is still not happy with the script. So, it has been put on the back burner for now. Maybe they will revisit it later.”

Aamir then revealed that Rajkumar Hirani is currently focusing on 3 Idiots 2. “At this moment, I think he is working on 3 Idiots 2. Yes. I have heard the story, and it has turned out very well.”

The actor praised the writing and said the sequel retains the charm of the original while offering something fresh. “The script is still being worked on, but it is a very good story. It has the same kind of humour and is also a very unusual story.”

He further shared that the sequel will revisit the beloved characters from the 2009 blockbuster, but in a new phase of life. “It is the story of the same characters you saw in 3 Idiots, but 10 years later. This is also a film that I will do in the coming days.”

Aamir also expressed excitement about returning to his memorable role of Phunsukh Wangdu. “It’s a beautiful story, and I think Abhijat and Raju have written and conceived it very well. I am also waiting to do that. Once again, I will have to step into the character of Phunsukh Wangdu.”

Released in 2009, 3 Idiots became a landmark success and remains one of the most iconic films in Indian cinema. News of a sequel is expected to generate massive anticipation among audiences.

Also Read: Aamir Khan and R Madhavan deny being approached for 3 Idiots sequel: “It also sounds far-fetched”

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