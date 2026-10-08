Rajinikanth mourns Nana Patekar’s demise: “I can’t believe my dear friend is no longer with us”

Veteran actor Nana Patekar’s sudden demise has left the Indian film industry mourning the loss of one of its most respected performers. Among those paying tribute to the late actor is superstar Rajinikanth, who expressed disbelief over the passing of his “dear friend” and offered condolences to Nana Patekar’s family and loved ones.

Rajinikanth mourns Nana Patekar’s demise: “I can’t believe my dear friend is no longer with us”

Taking to social media, Rajinikanth wrote, “I can’t believe my dear friend Nanaji is no longer with us. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace.”

I can’t believe my dear friend Nanaji is no longer with us. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace. — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) October 8, 2026

Nana Patekar passed away at the age of 75 at 5:30 AM after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence. According to Dr. Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, despite around 45 minutes of continuous CPR, the actor could not be revived. A medico-legal case has been registered and a post-mortem is expected to be conducted.

Nana Patekar’s death leaves film industry heartbroken

Several actors and filmmakers have also expressed their grief following Nana Patekar’s passing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered him for his “intensity, individuality and unmistakable presence,” while highlighting his contribution to both Hindi and Marathi cinema.

Ram Gopal Varma reacted to the news with disbelief, calling Nana Patekar “the GOD of acting” and writing, “I still can’t believe this can so suddenly happen to a man, as strong as him.”

Akshay Kumar, who worked with Nana Patekar in Welcome and Housefull 5, remembered the late actor as someone who never needed to do too much to command attention on screen.

Riteish Deshmukh, who shared screen space with Nana in Bluffmaster and Housefull 5, described his passing as the “end of an era,” while Prakash Raj recalled their conversations, arguments, food and the knowledge Nana shared with him.

Neil Nitin Mukesh remembered Nana as an “actor par excellence” who inspired aspiring actors, while Adil Hussain said he was “speechless” after waking up to the news. Mukesh Chhabra also expressed shock, writing, “I am just shocked. This is unbelievable.”

Nana Patekar began his film career with Gaman in 1978 and gradually established himself as one of Indian cinema’s most distinctive performers. He gained wider recognition with Salaam Bombay! in 1988 and Parinda in 1989. His performance as a gangster in Parinda earned him the National Film Award and Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Also Read: Nana Patekar passes away at 75: Ram Gopal Varma calls him “the GOD of acting” in heartfelt note

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