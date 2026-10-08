Nana Patekar passes away at 75: Sunny Deol remembers their “very special bond” in emotional note

The sudden demise of veteran actor Nana Patekar has left the film industry mourning. Actor Sunny Deol remembered Nana as a “fearless” person and spoke about the special bond they shared despite never having worked together.

Nana Patekar passes away at 75: Sunny Deol remembers their “very special bond” in emotional note

Sharing a tribute on social media, Sunny Deol wrote, “Still can’t believe Nana is not among us. We never worked together, but we always shared a very special bond that went back many years. Fearless, full of life, he always did what he wanted to do. That’s how I’ll always remember him. Will miss you, Nana. 🙏”

Still can’t believe Nana is not among us. We never worked together, but we always shared a very special bond that went back many years. Fearless, full of life, he always did what he wanted to do. That’s how I’ll always remember him. Will miss you, Nana. 🙏 https://t.co/L2fsbUDAq2 — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) October 8, 2026

Celebrities mourn Nana Patekar’s death

Several members of the film fraternity have paid tribute to Nana Patekar following his passing. Rajinikanth remembered him as his “dear friend Nanaji,” writing, “I can’t believe my dear friend Nanaji is no longer with us.”

Ram Gopal Varma called Nana “the GOD of acting” and expressed disbelief over his sudden passing. Akshay Kumar, who worked with Nana in Welcome and Housefull 5, remembered his distinctive screen presence and the memories they shared on the sets.

Riteish Deshmukh, who shared screen space with Nana in Bluffmaster and Housefull 5, described his death as the “end of an era.” Prakash Raj, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Adil Hussain and Mukesh Chhabra have also expressed their grief.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Nana, remembering his “intensity, individuality and unmistakable presence” and highlighting his contribution to Hindi and Marathi cinema.

Nana Patekar’s Final Screen Appearances

Nana Patekar passed away at the age of 75 after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence.

His last substantial theatrical role was in Vishal Bhardwaj’s O’Romeo, released in February 2026. The film starred Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, with Nana playing Mumbai Intelligence Bureau chief Ismail Khan.

Also Read: Rajinikanth mourns Nana Patekar’s demise: “I can’t believe my dear friend is no longer with us”

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