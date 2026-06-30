Arshad Warsi praises on Vir Hirani’s acting debut in Pritam and Pedro; says, “I’ve seen him grow up so I’m very happy since his first job was with me”

Vir Hirani, son of celebrated filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, is all set to make his acting debut with the upcoming web series Pritam and Pedro. The recently released trailer has already drawn attention to Vir’s performance alongside Arshad Warsi. Interestingly, the two had previously shared screen space in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., where Vir appeared as a child. Years later, they have reunited as co-stars, making the project a memorable full-circle moment. Reflecting on the journey, Arshad spoke warmly about watching Vir grow up and stepping into the world of acting.

Arshad Warsi praises on Vir Hirani’s acting debut in Pritam and Pedro; says, “I’ve seen him grow up so I’m very happy since his first job was with me”

Speaking in an interview, Arshad praised Vir not only as an actor but also as a person. He said, "Because of the way he is, people will take him again and again because he’ll be a stress free actor who’s not harassing you, doesn’t come with any baggage and that’s a good thing quality, I’ll be there with him always whenever he needs me. I want this to do well a lot for vir, very honestly."

Expressing his emotions about working with Vir, Arshad added, "Very emotional, I’ve seen him grow up so I’m very happy since his first job was with me."

The actor went on to describe the special bond they share, saying, "Vir is like a son to me, he was a little baby who was pushed into taking a photo with me. Never thought that this kid and me would be working together so it’s a wonderful warm feeling he’s special to me not just another actor. I really look out for him, it’s like if my son was working with me, this is how it would be."

Arshad also expressed confidence in Vir’s future as an actor, highlighting his upbringing, dedication, and willingness to learn. He said, "It is Vir's beginning, and according to that, he has done a very good job. Vir is inherently, his nature, his upbringing, he is such a good kid, that he listens, and works hard. All those things that are required for a person to become a good actor, all those qualities are there in him. In his first film, he did a very good job. From here, I can only see him rising, and he will keep getting better."

Pritam and Pedro stars Vir Hirani alongside Arshad Warsi and Vikrant Massey in lead roles. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Avinash Arun, the series is created and produced by Rajkumar Hirani, marking his first venture into the digital space. The series is set to premiere on JioHotstar on July 3.

Also Read : Arshad Warsi says, “I cannot do a Circuit in a Golmaal” as he explains comedy styles in Golmaal, Dhamaal and Rajkumar Hirani films

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