Recreated by Lijo George and sung by Dev Negi and Palak Muchhal, the track arrives ahead of the film’s July 30 theatrical release.

The makers of Bhai Tera Star Hai have unveiled the film's latest track, 'Aankhon Se Tune 2.0', introducing a recreated version of the popular romantic melody. Featuring Raghav Juyal and Niharika NM, the song is set against monsoon-inspired visuals and aims to blend the nostalgia of the original with a contemporary musical arrangement.

Bhai Tera Star Hai song ‘Aankhon Se Tune 2.0’ out now: Raghav Juyal and Niharika NM bring a romantic spin to the classic melody

Recreated and composed by Lijo George, 'Aankhon Se Tune 2.0' has been sung by Dev Negi and Palak Muchhal. While the original composition by Jatin-Lalit remains at its core, the recreated version features lyrics by Sameer Anjaan and Mohsin Shaikh. The song is currently streaming on Tips Music's official YouTube channel.

Sharing his thoughts on recreating the classic, Raghav Juyal said, “'Aankhon Se Tune 2.0' is one of those songs that just stays with you. I’ve heard it so many times growing up, so when this came my way, I was genuinely excited because people have such a strong connection with the original. We’ve tried to keep that emotion alive while adding our own little flavour to it. I just hope people feel the nostalgia, smile a little, and enjoy this version as much as we enjoyed making it.”

Niharika NM also spoke about being associated with the recreated track, saying, “Being a part of a song that’s already so loved is incredibly special. It felt like we were stepping into a classic Bollywood love story. I’m excited for everyone to hear this beautiful new version and make their own memories with it.”

The romantic number follows the release of the film's earlier track, 'Nach Le Lalariya', and offers a different musical flavour ahead of the movie's release.

Presented by Eastwood Pictures, Bhai Tera Star Hai stars Raghav Juyal, Sanjay Kapoor, Niharika NM, Barkha Singh, Vikalp Mehta, Vivan Bhatena, Niki Aneja Walia, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Parvathy Omanakuttan, Tina Desai, Vineeth Kumar, Naser Al Azzeh and Dev Agrawal.

Directed by Vivek B. Agrawal and written by Sudipto Sarkar and Vivek B. Agrawal, the film is produced by Avantika Hari, Sunil Rupani and Vivek B. Agrawal. Bhai Tera Star Hai is slated to release in cinemas on July 30, 2026.

Also Read: Photos: Raghav Juyal and Niharika Nm snapped promoting their film Bhai Tera Star Hai

More Pages: Bhai Tera Star Hai Box Office Collection

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