Raghav Chadha reviews Parineeti Chopra’s Shaque: Trust No One, says mystery thriller kept him hooked; director Siddharth P Malhotra REACTS

Parineeti Chopra’s latest project Shaque: Trust No One has received a special review from her husband, politician Raghav Chadha. After watching the Netflix mystery thriller, Raghav took to social media to praise the series and Parineeti’s performance as Anvita.

Raghav Chadha reviews Parineeti Chopra’s Shaque: Trust No One, says mystery thriller kept him hooked; director Siddharth P Malhotra REACTS

Calling the seven-episode series a “genuinely gripping, nail biting watch,” Raghav said the suspense kept him engaged until the final episode. He also highlighted the performances by the ensemble cast and praised Parineeti for fully stepping into her character.

Raghav Chadha praises Parineeti Chopra’s performance

Sharing his thoughts on social media, Raghav said Shaque: Trust No One managed to keep him guessing throughout its run. He wrote, “Shaque had me hooked till the very end. The suspense keeps building, every episode makes you question what you think you know. By the end I only wanted one answer. Who was the kidnapper?”

Raghav also recalled attending the premiere of the series with their close friends and family. He said, “The premiere felt even more special with our closest friends and family there with us.”

Praising the cast, he added, “The whole cast really pulls you into the story, and @parineetichopra, you completely lived Anvita.” Raghav concluded his note by acknowledging that his appreciation for the series came not only from being Parineeti’s husband. “Proud husband aside, this is a genuinely gripping, nail biting watch. Go watch Shaque on Netflix now!” he wrote, adding, “Brilliant performances all around.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raghav Chadha (@raghavchadha88)

Siddharth P Malhotra reacts to Raghav’s post

Shaque: Trust No One director Siddharth P Malhotra also responded to Raghav’s post. Expressing his happiness over the response, the filmmaker commented, “so so happy my brother and yaaayyy for all of us.”

Shaque: Trust No One marks Parineeti Chopra’s OTT debut. The mystery thriller follows a mother who begins searching for her daughter after she goes missing, with the investigation gradually raising questions about what really happened.

The series features Parineeti alongside Jennifer Winget, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Soni Razdan, Anup Soni and Sumeet Vyas. Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, the seven-episode series began streaming on Netflix on September 24.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra REACTS to Raghav Chadha’s special message ahead of Shaque release: “Big support and a protective husband”

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