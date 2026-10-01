Years after ‘Tera Yaar Hoon’ Main became widely associated with friendship and continued to receive millions of views and streams, Arijit Singh, Rochak Kohli, Kumaar and Luv Ranjan have reunited for ‘Purane Din’, a song from Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar.

Arijit Singh, Rochak Kohli, Kumaar and Luv Ranjan reunite for Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar’s ‘Purane Din’; song out now

While ‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main’ focused on the lasting bond between friends, ‘Purane Din’ looks at the memories and emotions that often come with those friendships. The song touches upon young love, classroom glances, unspoken feelings and the excitement of seeing someone you have a crush on every day.

Composed by Rochak Kohli, sung by Arijit Singh and written by Kumaar, ‘Purane Din’ explores the innocence of first love through a soft and soulful composition. The track also adds an emotional dimension to the stories of the film’s six protagonists — Tushar Chhibber, Sargun Kaur Luthra, Kunal Vaid, Sakshi Vaidya, Sparsh Walia and Alisha Chopra — as they experience friendship, emerging feelings and the early stages of their respective love stories.

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Talking about the reunion, composer Rochak Kohli says, “The love ‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main’ continues to receive even today is something I’m extremely grateful for. With ‘Purane Din’, I’m happy to reunite with Luv Ranjan, Arijit and Kumaar and explore another emotion that is just as universal - the innocence of first love. We’ve tried to create a song that feels familiar yet new, and I hope ‘Purane Din’ can recreate that same magic and resonate with listeners for years to come.”

Lyricist Kumaar adds, “Both ‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main’ and ‘Purane Din’ come from a very similar emotional space - friendship and the memories we create while growing up. With ‘Purane Din’, I wanted to capture that innocence of college life, when friendships, first crushes and the smallest moments could feel so significant. The idea was to write about a time that we may have left behind, but whose emotions still stay with us. I hope the lyrics bring back that feeling of being young, having your friends around you and experiencing those first emotions together.”

The song is now available on T-Series Music. Presented by Luv Films, Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar is directed by Anuj Saini and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

Also Read : Nushrratt Bharuccha and Raayo S Bakhirta react to Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar trailer; give shoutout to Luv Ranjan’s new generation

More Pages: Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar Box Office Collection

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