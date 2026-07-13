A quarter century after Lagaan first swept audiences into a drought hit village and its high stakes game of cricket, its cast is still finding reasons to come together. Actor Rachel Shelley shared a set of Instagram pictures with Aamir Khan from a silver jubilee celebration hosted by the star’s production house at the 17th London Indian Film Festival, marking the film’s twenty fifth anniversary.

Rachel Shelley reunites with Aamir Khan in London as Lagaan celebrates 25 years

A reunion in London

The pictures capture Khan mid speech at the event, alongside candid, smiling frames of the two former co-stars together. Shelley captioned the post, “#lagaan25years. Thank you @aamirkhanproductions for a glorious Sunday morning celebration @bfifilmacademy @imaxuk #IndianFilmFestivalLondon.” This was not the first time Shelley marked the milestone online. A month earlier, she had posted a video message reflecting on her years long association with the film.

Looking back on the journey

Last month, Shelley shared a video message on her social media feed, reflecting on how quickly time has passed. In the message, she admitted the passage of time still feels strange to her. “Sometimes I feel like it was just yesterday,” she said, “and other times, it feels like another lifetime ago.”

She was equally quick to credit the audience for keeping the film’s legacy alive across generations and geographies. “I have to say that I feel that, as the cast and crew, we make the film,” she explained, “but the audience, by watching it, by giving it so much love and support over the years, you’re the ones who complete the film.”

Still shaping her craft

Shelley also spoke about how deeply the project has stayed with her since. “It’s with me every day,” she noted, “it’s informed every piece of work I have ever done since.”

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and produced by Aamir Khan, Lagaan released in 2001 and went on to become one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated films. Set in 1893 during the British Raj, it follows villagers in a drought stricken region who wager a cricket match against their British rulers to escape a crushing tax, a story that, 25 years on, still draws its original cast back together.

Also Read: Aamir Khan to head to Melbourne for IFFM as they celebrate 25 years of Lagaan with a special curtain raiser

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