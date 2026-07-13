Actor, author and performer Kubbra Sait has embarked on an exciting new creative journey, making her stand-up comedy debut and receiving an enthusiastic response from audiences.

Kubbra Sait makes stand-up comedy debut; says, “Thank you for making the room feel electric”

Known for her acclaimed performances in Sacred Games, Jawaani Jaaneman, Foundation and several other films and series, Kubbra has always embraced new avenues of storytelling. Following the success of her bestselling memoir Open Book: Not Quite A Memoir, she has now stepped into the world of live stand-up comedy, adding yet another dimension to her artistic journey.

Sharing moments from her performance on Instagram, Kubbra reflected on the joy of stepping onto the comedy stage and thanked everyone who came out to support a room full of performers trying something new.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kubbra Sait (@kubbrasait)

Speaking about the experience, Kubbra wrote, “The thing about live comedy is, if you’re not having fun, neither are we. So thank you for making the room feel electric.” Acknowledging the unique spirit of stand-up comedy, where every performance is a fresh opportunity to learn and evolve, she further shared, “Thank you to Backspace Bandra for giving comics a space to fall, fly, bomb, soar, and come back the next day to do it all over again.”

Stand-up comedy presents a completely different creative challenge from acting, demanding spontaneity, honesty and an instant connection with the audience. Kubbra’s move into the space reflects her continued passion for exploring new forms of performance and storytelling.

Encouraged by the response to her debut set, Kubbra has already announced her next performance, signalling that this is only the beginning of what promises to be an exciting new chapter in her creative journey.

Having successfully established herself as an actor, author and speaker, Kubbra Sait once again demonstrates that her career continues to evolve through curiosity, courage and a willingness to embrace new challenges.

Also read: Kubbra Sait recalls being called “dramatic, distracted” as she speaks on living with ADHD: “It is exhausting, it’s chaotic”

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