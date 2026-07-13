Hema Malini on whether Deepika Padukone can play her in her biopic: “She can do it, Deepika is a beautiful, talented girl”

Hema Malini shared her thoughts on who could portray her in a biographical film during an event celebrating her remarkable 60-year journey in Indian cinema. Speaking at a commemorative function in Mumbai, the legendary actor said Deepika Padukone would be a suitable choice if a film based on her life is ever made.

Hema Malini on whether Deepika Padukone can play her in her biopic: “She can do it, Deepika is a beautiful, talented girl”

When asked who she would like to see stepping into her shoes on screen, Hema responded positively to the suggestion of Deepika. “If she wants, she can do it. Anybody can do it. Deepika is a beautiful, talented girl,” she said, expressing admiration for the actor.

The bond between Hema and Deepika goes back several years. In 2017, Hema invited Deepika to unveil her biography, Hema Malini: Beyond The Dream Girl, authored by Ram Kamal Mukherjee. Their connection also extends to Deepika's Bollywood debut, Om Shanti Om (2007), in which her character Shantipriya was inspired by Hema Malini's iconic ‘Dream Girl’ persona.

Hema made these remarks during Hema Malini – Live In Concert: Celebrating the Dream Girl's Diamond Jubilee – 60 Glorious Years In Cinema, held at Mumbai's Shanmukhananda Hall on Friday. The charity concert, produced and directed by RJ Anirudh, celebrated the actor's six-decade-long contribution to Indian cinema.

The event also featured a special tribute to Hema's late husband, veteran actor Dharmendra, who passed away in November 2025 at the age of 89.

Reflecting on her personal journey, Hema paid tribute to her late mother and former manager, Jaya Chakravarti, acknowledging her unwavering support throughout her career. “I'm thankful to my mother; she stood by me. I believe mothers play an important role in the life and career of their children. My family was with me, and that is why I was able to grow,” said Hema, highlighting the role her family played in shaping her successful career.

Also Read : Saira Banu celebrates Hema Malini’s 60 years in cinema with heartfelt tribute and rare throwback photos: “Some stars illuminate hearts for a lifetime”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.